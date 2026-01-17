Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, and another person. She claims that several remarks made about her in media interviews, podcasts, social media, and republished online content amount to a persistent and intentional campaign to harm her reputation.

The complaint, which was submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, claimed that despite the matters being under adjudication, the contested remarks contained misleading claims, insinuations, and personal insults that were portrayed as proven facts, seriously harming the speaker’s image.

Senior attorney Maninder Singh and attorney Smriti Asmita are Priya Kapur’s representatives. According to the lawsuit, the content that is in the public domain promotes false narratives and accusations that are intended to harass and defame Priya Kapur through public conversation instead of legal remedies.

According to Maninder Singh, such behavior clearly qualifies as criminal defamation under the relevant legislation.

The complaint was officially filed at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The defamation lawsuit was filed in response to recent developments in related proceedings, where the court asked actor Karisma Kapoor to respond to a request made by Priya Kapur for certified copies of court documents of the divorce of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur.

Considering this, Mandhira Kapur Smith questioned Priya Kapur’s behavior and intentions in public statements to the media.

She added that divorce proceedings are private, especially when children are involved, and that if her brother had wanted to divulge specific material, he would have done so during the marriage.

Through Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, Priya Kapur has petitioned the court to take criminal action for the purported harm to her reputation, claiming that these utterances are part of the defamatory material complained of.

