LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran BMC BMC Election Results india-us bangladesh bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith and another individual, alleging a deliberate campaign of defamatory statements through media interviews, podcasts, and social media. Filed at Patiala House Courts, the plea claims misleading remarks harmed her reputation while related matters remain sub judice.

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Last updated: January 17, 2026 18:18:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith, Sunjay Kapur’s sister, and another person. She claims that several remarks made about her in media interviews, podcasts, social media, and republished online content amount to a persistent and intentional campaign to harm her reputation.  

You Might Be Interested In

The complaint, which was submitted to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, claimed that despite the matters being under adjudication, the contested remarks contained misleading claims, insinuations, and personal insults that were portrayed as proven facts, seriously harming the speaker’s image. 

Senior attorney Maninder Singh and attorney Smriti Asmita are Priya Kapur’s representatives. According to the lawsuit, the content that is in the public domain promotes false narratives and accusations that are intended to harass and defame Priya Kapur through public conversation instead of legal remedies.  

You Might Be Interested In

According to Maninder Singh, such behavior clearly qualifies as criminal defamation under the relevant legislation.  

The complaint was officially filed at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The defamation lawsuit was filed in response to recent developments in related proceedings, where the court asked actor Karisma Kapoor to respond to a request made by Priya Kapur for certified copies of court documents of the divorce of the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. 

Considering this, Mandhira Kapur Smith questioned Priya Kapur’s behavior and intentions in public statements to the media.  

She added that divorce proceedings are private, especially when children are involved, and that if her brother had wanted to divulge specific material, he would have done so during the marriage.  

Through Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, Priya Kapur has petitioned the court to take criminal action for the purported harm to her reputation, claiming that these utterances are part of the defamatory material complained of.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 6:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Agatha Christie’s The Seven Dials Mystery: Check Plot, Twists, and Why the 1929 Thriller Still Grips Readers

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Starrer Opens at Rs 1.25 Crore, Comedy-Thriller Expect Weekend Boost

‘That’s Not How Music Works…Don’t Overthink These Things’: Shaan Reacts To AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Claim About ‘Not Getting Work’ Remark

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Sanjay Kaushik? Indian Businessman Arrested In US For Illegal Export Of Aviation Gear To Russia

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

After Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj Finally Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup Shock Snub, Says ‘Whatever Is In…’

Ali Khamenei Blames ‘Criminal’ Donald Trump For Deaths And Damage During Protests In Iran, Says ‘We Will Not Drag The Country Into War’

Trump Bets On Netflix-Warner Bros. Merger: Buys $100 Million Bond, Check US President’s Latest Investment

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Saurashtra vs Vidharbha LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch Vijay Hazare Match On TV And Online

‘Gen-Z Trusting BJP’s Development Model’: PM Modi Credits Young Voters For BMC Sweep, Says ‘Impossible Seats’ Now Falling

BMC Election Results : Who Are Mumbai’s Richest Civic Poll Winners? BJP’s Makarand Narvekar Tops Crorepati List with Assets Over ₹124 Crore

Kangana Ranaut Unleashes Double Attack: Calls AR Rahman ‘Prejudiced’ And Targets Uddhav Thackeray After BMC Defeat, Says ‘Maharashtra Has Quit Them’

Mumbai Power Play: Eknath Shinde Moves All Corporators To Hotel – Fear Of Poaching Or Bargaining For Mayor Post As Uddhav Thackery Drops Cryptic Message?

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details
Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details
Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details
Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

QUICK LINKS