Hollywood Box-Office Report: Superman Crosses $400M Globally, Jurassic World Rebirth With Scarlett Johansson Hits $650 Million

Superman soars past $406 million in two weeks, while Jurassic World Rebirth hits $647 million globally. Brad Pitt’s F1 movie races to $460.8 million, and Smurfs musical opens with $36 million. Box office 2025 heats up with record-breaking performances and fresh competition on the horizon.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 17:52:07 IST

The summer box office is showing no signs of cooling down. Warner Bros.’ Superman and Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth are leading the charge, drawing massive crowds worldwide.

Superman crosses $400 million globally

Superman, the newest chapter for DC’s flagship hero, has already pulled in a hefty $406 million globally after just two weekends. North American audiences contributed $235 million, while international markets added another $171.8 million.

While its second weekend overseas brought in a softer $45.2 million, Superman still stands as a cornerstone in Warner Bros.’ ongoing effort to revitalize the DC Universe.

Spin-offs like Supergirl and Clayface are lined up for 2026, and a new Wonder Woman project is underway—signaling big ambitions. Next weekend, though, Disney and Marvel’s reboot of The Fantastic Four will provide direct competition.

Jurassic World Rebirth nears $650 million

On the other hand, Jurassic World Rebirth is still generating momentum. The film collected $40.2 million from 82 international territories in its third weekend, pushing its global total to $647 million. Of that, $371 million came from international markets.

With a cast featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, Rebirth is now among just three studio releases in 2025 to cross the $600 million mark, joining Lilo & Stitch ($1.008 billion) and A Minecraft Movie ($955 million).

While it hasn’t reached the billion-dollar heights of earlier Jurassic films yet, its performance reaffirms the franchise’s enduring appeal.

How did the other movies perform at the box office? 

Meanwhile, Paramount’s animated Smurfs musical had a mixed start, earning $36 million globally—$22.6 million from 58 international markets and $11 million domestically.

Despite big names like Rihanna in the voice cast, its $58 million budget means box office alone may not make it a hit; merchandise sales could be key. France, the UK, and Brazil led its overseas performance.

Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer revival opened with $24.6 million worldwide, split between $13 million domestically and $11.6 million from 58 international markets.

With a modest $18 million budget and a cast including Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, the slasher film could end up profitable.

Apple’s F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, has now reached $460.8 million globally, with $307.2 million coming from international markets. This makes F1 Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical release so far—a major win for both the streaming giant and Formula One fans.

