Hollywood Box-Office Report: Superman Crosses $400M Globally, Jurassic World Rebirth With Scarlett Johansson Hits $650 Million

The summer box office is showing no signs of cooling down. Warner Bros.’ Superman and Universal’s Jurassic World Rebirth are leading the charge, drawing massive crowds worldwide.

Superman crosses $400 million globally

Superman, the newest chapter for DC’s flagship hero, has already pulled in a hefty $406 million globally after just two weekends. North American audiences contributed $235 million, while international markets added another $171.8 million.

While its second weekend overseas brought in a softer $45.2 million, Superman still stands as a cornerstone in Warner Bros.’ ongoing effort to revitalize the DC Universe.

Spin-offs like Supergirl and Clayface are lined up for 2026, and a new Wonder Woman project is underway—signaling big ambitions. Next weekend, though, Disney and Marvel’s reboot of The Fantastic Four will provide direct competition.

#Superman crosses $400M at the global box office 💰 • Production budget — $225M

• Marketing — $125M pic.twitter.com/ueDoDJZMRF — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 20, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth nears $650 million

On the other hand, Jurassic World Rebirth is still generating momentum. The film collected $40.2 million from 82 international territories in its third weekend, pushing its global total to $647 million. Of that, $371 million came from international markets.

With a cast featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, Rebirth is now among just three studio releases in 2025 to cross the $600 million mark, joining Lilo & Stitch ($1.008 billion) and A Minecraft Movie ($955 million).

While it hasn’t reached the billion-dollar heights of earlier Jurassic films yet, its performance reaffirms the franchise’s enduring appeal.

🚨🤯

Jurassic World Rebirth closed the weekend ~$648M Box Office Worldwide! #JurassicWorld #JurassicWorldRebirth is aiming a finale ~$850M🔽 Budget 💸: $180m – profit✅ pic.twitter.com/27l5g5biqY — Box Office Forecast 🎬 (@BoxOfficeFcst) July 20, 2025

How did the other movies perform at the box office?

Meanwhile, Paramount’s animated Smurfs musical had a mixed start, earning $36 million globally—$22.6 million from 58 international markets and $11 million domestically.

Despite big names like Rihanna in the voice cast, its $58 million budget means box office alone may not make it a hit; merchandise sales could be key. France, the UK, and Brazil led its overseas performance.

Sony’s I Know What You Did Last Summer revival opened with $24.6 million worldwide, split between $13 million domestically and $11.6 million from 58 international markets.

With a modest $18 million budget and a cast including Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt, the slasher film could end up profitable.

Apple’s F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt, has now reached $460.8 million globally, with $307.2 million coming from international markets. This makes F1 Apple’s highest-grossing theatrical release so far—a major win for both the streaming giant and Formula One fans.

ALSO READ: Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Of Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence