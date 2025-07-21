LIVE TV
Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence

Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence

Aaron Phypers accuses Denise Richards of Vicodin addiction amid their intense divorce battle. Richards has filed for a restraining order citing abuse, while Phypers denies the claims, calling them defamatory. The case heads to court in August.

Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' divorce takes a dramatic turn with shocking claims.
Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards' divorce takes a dramatic turn with shocking claims.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:58:16 IST

The bitter divorce battle waged by actress Denise Richards and her former spouse Aaron Phypers has taken a dramatic turn, with Phypers launching what appears to be a charge of Vicodin addiction on the part of Richards. The shocking accusation follows a series of crossclaims that do not paint a very pretty portrait of their failed union.

While Richards has just obtained a temporary restraining order against Phypers, alleging physical abuse, threatening, and device hacking, Phypers’ retelling of events adds a new and highly personal dimension to their very public breakup, implying a prescription pill war. This as yet substantiated claim would be able to cause a great deal of damage to public perception and the ongoing court fight between the two former lovers.

Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers: Divorce, Abuse & Vicodin Claims

The six-year marriage divorce of Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers has been a saga of escalating claims of marriage trouble. Richards’ recent court documents describe alleged violent fights, including choking, head slamming, and threats on her life. She also accused Phypers of storing unregistered weapons and cyber surveillance, tapping into her private electronics and leaking confidential messages.

Phypers, nevertheless, has strongly denied all charges of abuse, labeling them “false and deeply hurtful” and implying that they make up an intentional plot to defame him while divorcing.

Aaron Phypers & Denise Richards: Drug Allegations & Public Image Crisis

Aaron Phypers’ supposed accusation of Denise Richards’ addiction to prescription drugs, namely Vicodin, gives the story a new twist. Although Richards has publicly admitted her own naivety regarding ex-husband Charlie Sheen’s addiction issues, no previous public allegations of drug addiction have ever been made against her directly.

This ancillary fee by Phypers, if taken to court, would surely receive extensive media attention and potentially also hurt Richards’ reputation and current career. The court fight will persist with an August hearing where the court will hear argument on pursuing the restraining order and perhaps also question the legitimacy of these rival claims.

Tags: Aaron PhypersAaron Phypers Denise Richards divorceDenise Richards

Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence

Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence
Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence
Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence
Aaron Phypers Accuses Denise Richards Vicodin Addiction Amid Explosive Split Days After Getting Accused Of Domestic Violence

