Brad Pitt Escalates Battle with Angelina Jolie, Seeks Private Messages in Château Miraval Case

Brad Pitt Escalates Battle with Angelina Jolie, Seeks Private Messages in Château Miraval Case

Brad Pitt has escalated his legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the sale of their Château Miraval winery. He claims Jolie violated their co-ownership agreement by selling her stake without consent. The case now centers on key communications involving Stoli Group executive Alexey Oliynik.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 11:50:16 IST

Brad Pitt has intensified his legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their jointly owned Miraval winery by demanding access to private messages and communications tied to the 2021 sale. In filings dated June 30, Pitt seeks to depose Alexey Oliynik, a Stoli Group executive, and force disclosure of messages he exchanged with Jolie—communications Pitt’s lawyers believe are crucial to proving she breached their co‑ownership agreement .

Brad Pitt Seeks Messages Tied to Angelina Jolie’s Château Miraval Sale

Brad Pitt, 61, alleges that Angelina Jolie sold her stake without his consent a move he says violated a mutual agreement requiring joint approval before any sale. Angelina Jolie, now 50, countersued in September 2022, accusing Brad Pitt of initiating a “vindictive war” since their divorce began in 2016 . She claims Brad Pitt only pursued this lawsuit to silence her with an expansive non disclosure agreement, which she refused .

Oliynik, based in Switzerland, has resisted deposition and refused to hand over documents, arguing Swiss law protects him from foreign legal compulsion . Nevertheless, Brad Pitt’s legal team argues that a remote deposition is both legally permissible and critical to expose the “key allegations” surrounding Angelina Jolie’s motivations .

Brad Pitt Accuses Angelina Jolie of Violating Château Miraval Co-Ownership Deal; Stoli Group’s Alexey Oliynik Resists Deposition

The sale itself, completed in 2021 to Tenute del Mondo part of the Stoli Group triggered Brad Pitt’s initial lawsuit in 2022. He is pushing to nullify the sale and regain full control over the château’s multimillion dollar legacy .

Angelina Jolie’s legal team, meanwhile, insists Brad Pitt’s demands are not business related but aimed at fueling personal vendettas. Her counsel contends that Brad Pitt’s call for NDAs and private messages is part of a broader strategy to paint her actions in a negative light .

With the couple finalized in their divorce as of late 2024 and a trial looming, tensions remain high. Angelina Jolie’s advocates urge for reconciliation: “until he drops his lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they so very much desire and deserve,” one stressed . On the other side, Brad Pitt’s supporters accuse Angelina Jolie of persistent conduct that continues to “harm the family”. 

