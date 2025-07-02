Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie And The Devastating Crashes That Inspired The Movie

Joseph Kosinski’s new movie, F1: the movie, starring superstar Brad Pitt is an epic portrayal of the racing world.

Brad Pitt, who plays the character of Sonny Hayes, once a formula one driver who left formula one because of a dangerous, life threatening injury is seen to make a comeback when his friend Ruben played by Javier Bardem offers him a driver seat at his racing team APX GP.

Joseph, the director of both the Top Gun, has put up a cinematic wonder for the audience. The shots are so precise that a non-racing fan would be into the movie till the end credits. The background score by Hans Zimmer is undeniably one of his best compositions. Zimmer, the legendary oscar winning composer spending time with Lewis Hamilton, 7 times world champion in F1 and getting to know how it actually feels to be inside a machine truly inspired him to compose the background score of the movie.

“I had a car-mad dad – he had a Mercedes Gullwing and a Ferrari Dino. ” Zimmer in one of his interviews.

There is a scene in the movie where Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie goes beyond the team principal and crashes into the wall in the Monza GP. This crash is a culmination of three devastating crashes in F1 history. The one that takes place in Monza and where one of the greatest drivers loses his life, Aryton Senna. Senna’s crash into the wall led to such an immediate death and the portrayal of the crash into the wall is done smoothly in the movie. Senna, who was famous for his Monaco drive, dies in the lap of speed.

Another crash that resembles to is the one where British driver Martin Donnelly suffered life-threatening injuries when the suspension of his Lotus F1 car failed in practice for the Spanish Grand Prix in 1990. The 160mph crash was so severe that the car split in two, leaving Donnelly lying exposed on the circuit with brain and lung contusions, along with a broken right leg. Doctors were able to save Donnelly’s life after putting him in a medically-induced coma, but the accident marked a premature end to his F1 career.

The most shocking crash that inspired the rescuing scene from the movie is the one of Romain Grosjean. Romain walked out of the fire after crashing in the Bahrain Grand Prix. It was for 30 seconds, 30 seconds of fire. At that time he was a driver of the Haas team.

Hamilton, one of the producers of the movie, has truly made each and every detail to the point. From the crashes to the pit stops, it would have not been possible without Lewis Hamiton.

