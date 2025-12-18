‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Javed Akhtar Hijab Remarks: Javed Akhtar, while speaking at the SOA Literary Festival 2025, took a direct aim at the long-held social norms around women, choice, and dignity, questioning the expectation that women should cover their faces. The veteran lyricist and screenwriter argued that such practices stem more from social pressure than genuine personal freedom. Akhtar was answering a question from a Hijabi woman who asked him, “how does covering up make a woman less strong?”

Akhtar made these comments at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing criticism for pulling down the face veil of a doctor during the certificate distribution ceremony.

Javed Akhtar on burqa: Questioning the Logic of Face Covering

Answering the question, Akhtar posed a counter question, “why should a woman be ashamed of her face?” Taking direct aim at the practice of covering one’s face with a burqa, he argued that the idea reflects deep-rooted social conditioning and peer pressure rather than individual choice.

The remarks were made during a session organised by the Indian Performing Rights Society and supported by the Ministry of Culture.

Akhtar drew a distinction between modest dressing and face covering.

“I believe that revealing clothes, whether men wear them or women, don’t look dignified. If a man comes to the office or college in a sleeveless shirt, it’s not a good thing. He should dress decently. And a woman should also be decently dressed.”

However, he was firm that decency does not justify concealing one’s face.

“But what makes her cover her face? What is so vulgar, obscene, undignified about her face that it is covered? Why? What is the reason?” he asked, urging the audience to reflect on the motivations behind the practice.

‘This Is Peer Pressure,’ Says Javed Akhtar

Akhtar argued that decisions around face covering are rarely made in isolation. Calling it a product of social conditioning, he said, “This is peer pressure. If given a choice, she is brainwashed. If she says that she is doing it on her own, then she is brainwashed.”

He added that approval from one’s immediate social environment often plays a decisive role. “Because she knows that some peers in her life will appreciate that this is done,” he said, underlining how social validation can shape personal decisions.

Earlier Hijab Remarks By Javed Akhtar During Karnataka Hijab Row

Akhtar’s comments at the festival echoed views he expressed in 2022 during the hijab controversy in Karnataka. At the time, he had stated, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of ‘MANLINESS’. What a pity.”

