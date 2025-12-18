LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Nidhhi Agarwal Delhi AQI Jared Isaacman China news AQI iran
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Javed Akhtar Hijab Remarks: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar questioned long-held social norms around women and face covering while speaking at the SOA Literary Festival 2025. Responding to a question from a hijab clad woman, Akhtar argued that covering the face stems more from social pressure than free choice.

At SOA Literary Festival 2025, Javed Akhtar questions burqa norms, calling face covering social pressure, not personal choice. Photos: X.
At SOA Literary Festival 2025, Javed Akhtar questions burqa norms, calling face covering social pressure, not personal choice. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 18, 2025 13:50:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Javed Akhtar Hijab Remarks: Javed Akhtar, while speaking at the SOA Literary Festival 2025, took a direct aim at the long-held social norms around women, choice, and dignity, questioning the expectation that women should cover their faces. The veteran lyricist and screenwriter argued that such practices stem more from social pressure than genuine personal freedom. Akhtar was answering a question from a Hijabi woman who asked him, “how does covering up make a woman less strong?” 

You Might Be Interested In

Akhtar made these comments at a time when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is facing criticism for pulling down the face veil of a doctor during the certificate distribution ceremony. 

Javed Akhtar on burqa: Questioning the Logic of Face Covering

Answering the question, Akhtar posed a counter question, “why should a woman be ashamed of her face?” Taking direct aim at the practice of covering one’s face with a burqa, he argued that the idea reflects deep-rooted social conditioning and peer pressure rather than individual choice.

The remarks were made during a session organised by the Indian Performing Rights Society and supported by the Ministry of Culture. 

Akhtar drew a distinction between modest dressing and face covering. 

“I believe that revealing clothes, whether men wear them or women, don’t look dignified. If a man comes to the office or college in a sleeveless shirt, it’s not a good thing. He should dress decently. And a woman should also be decently dressed.”

However, he was firm that decency does not justify concealing one’s face.

“But what makes her cover her face? What is so vulgar, obscene, undignified about her face that it is covered? Why? What is the reason?” he asked, urging the audience to reflect on the motivations behind the practice.

‘This Is Peer Pressure,’ Says Javed Akhtar

Akhtar argued that decisions around face covering are rarely made in isolation. Calling it a product of social conditioning, he said, “This is peer pressure. If given a choice, she is brainwashed. If she says that she is doing it on her own, then she is brainwashed.”

He added that approval from one’s immediate social environment often plays a decisive role. “Because she knows that some peers in her life will appreciate that this is done,” he said, underlining how social validation can shape personal decisions.

Earlier Hijab Remarks By Javed Akhtar During Karnataka Hijab Row

Akhtar’s comments at the festival echoed views he expressed in 2022 during the hijab controversy in Karnataka. At the time, he had stated, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of ‘MANLINESS’. What a pity.”

Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Shocked By Six-Year Leap, Says ‘Mihir Betrays Tulsi Again’

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: entertainment newshijabhome-hero-pos-4javed akhtarniqab banWoman

RELATED News

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Shocked By Six-Year Leap, Says ‘Mihir Betrays Tulsi Again’

‘Absolutely Terrifying To See’: Nidhhi Agerwal Left Terrified After Being Mobbed by Unruly Crowd at Hyderabad Event

Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Fires Back At Farhana Bhatt’s ‘Undeserving’ Claim: ‘Dhele Ka Fark Nahi’ Sparks Debate

Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Delayed Again Amid Dhurandhar Frenzy, Third Postponement Pushes Dharmendra’s Final Film To January 2026 Release

Avatar: Fire And Ash Review: James Cameron Dazzles With Blazing Visuals, Emotions, And A Familiar Story Stretched Thin Yet Thrilling

LATEST NEWS

CBFC Cannot Censor OTT Content: How Will The Obscene Content In OTT Series Be Regulated Then?

Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Stalks Police Inspector, Sends Him Suicide Threats In Crazy ‘Love Trap’

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Jaunpur Horror: UP Engineer Kills Parents Over Money, Chops Bodies With Saw, Then Dumps Remains Into Gomti River

Sachin Tendulkar Felicitates India’s Women Blind Cricket Team For World Cup Glory

Will IND vs SA 5th T20 Be Cancelled Due To Dense Fog? Check Ahmedabad Weather Report

Dense Fog Shrinks Visibility Across Delhi And North India, More Than 250 Flights Delayed As Airlines And AAI Issue Advisory

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched: 10050mAh Battery, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Stylo Support And 5G Support With Amazing Discounts

Countdown To China-Taiwan War? US Arms Taipei With $10 Billion Missile, Drone Package As Trump Administration Turns Up Heat On Beijing

The Paradox of Indian Football: Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour In Spotlight As The Domestic Game Struggles

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face
‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face
‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face
‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

QUICK LINKS