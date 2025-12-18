LIVE TV
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Shocked By Six-Year Leap, Says 'Mihir Betrays Tulsi Again'

Amar Upadhyay reveals his shock over Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 taking a bold six-year leap. The shift reshapes Virani family dynamics and teases an intense twist where Mihir once again betrays Tulsi’s trust, setting the stage for high-voltage drama.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 18, 2025 11:52:28 IST

The whole television industry has gone into a frenzy over the recent development in the rebooted Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 universe. Actor Amar Upadhyay, the original Mihir Virani, has candidly shared about his genuine shock over the creative choice of the play as the story takes a big six-year leap. He has expressed that the upcoming shift is both surprising and story heavy.

The actor, who established the “ideal son” mold for a whole era, sees it as a surprise and a burden of the storyline. This time leap is going to change the entire family dynamics of the Virani clan, with the narrative moving to an intricate and modern conflict but still keeping the emotional high stakes that attracted the audience in the first place, thus making a classic cult.

Amar Upadhyay on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Leap

Amar Upadhyay observed that a six-year leap is actually a bold strategic move to revamp the plot and bring in new character arcs. He mentioned that although time leaps are characteristic of Indian soaps, the timing of this transition feels very sudden for the viewers. The industry insiders’ remarks confirmed that the leap was meant to make the younger actors look older, which in turn would permit more mature subplots dealing with professional rivalries and inheritance of fortunes.

Upadhyay feels that this change will challenge the audience’s loyalty, as the story will be shifting from the introductory part to one of very intense domestic drama. The leap is an act of connecting the old and the new the traditional values of the Virani family with the challenges of a new fast-paced era.

Mihir Virani’s Betrayal in Kyunki 2 Plot Twist

The main character’s central conflict remains the most debatable point in the leap. Amar Upadhyay gave a hint when he mentioned, “Mihir again betrays Tulsi’s trust,” thus indicating such a huge emotional fallout that it matches the 2000s storylines. The mentioned sudden change in the plot contains a secret from the six-year period, probably a second family or a business fraud, that comes back to the family’s doorstep just to destroy the peace they have been enjoying.

Innocence has always been the trait associated with Mihir’s character, but this new version seems to delve deep into the exploration of his defects. An alliance that is kept in the dark between Mihir and the others is what the betrayal is likely to revolve around, resulting in Tulsi being left all alone, yet he is going to win her back as the support of the family, no matter what.

Also Read: Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis Delayed Again Amid Dhurandhar Frenzy, Third Postponement Pushes Dharmendra’s Final Film To January 2026 Release

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 11:52 AM IST
