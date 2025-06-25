BTS’ J-Hope Seen Enjoying AR Rahman’s ‘Yaara’ At Paris Louis Vuitton Show, Sparks Collab Buzz

Indian music icon AR Rahman shared a peek into one of the most illustrious fashion events in the world Paris Fashion Week 2025, and he set off worldwide excitement along with it. The award–winning composer shared a brief clip from Louis Vuitton‘s runway show and during the event was a new track called ‘Yaara’ that he collaborated with Pharrell Williams on. The post was already creating buzz of its own based on the musical genius, but it was what was seen in the background that sent fans into a frenzy.

J-Hope from BTS Seen Enjoying Rahman’s Music

In the clip, J-Hope of BTS was spotted front row at the show and quick–eyed fans noticed that as Louis Vuitton‘s global ambassador, he looked great from a fashion perspective, but the most notable detail was how he interacted with the performance.







Without any pretentiousness, J-Hope was seen subtly moving his head and swaying rhythmically to Yaara playing. Social media plucked the video clip from the announcement of the show and reposted it where fans were elated over the understated gesture by the ambassador of global fashion.

When Indian Music Met K-pop Energy

This brief, candid interaction Rahman’s music echoing through the venue while a K-pop star reacted to it became a cross-cultural moment that resonated deeply with fans across the world.

Indian fans were particularly moved. To see one of their own AR Rahman, who has won Oscars and Grammys create something that caught the attention of a Korean pop icon felt like a powerful sign of Indian music’s growing global reach.

Clips of J-Hope’s reaction were clipped, looped, and shared on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. The moment became a trending topic, uniting K-pop lovers and Indian music fans in their enthusiasm.

J-hope debut in AR Rahman post, what is happening? Hello, sir spill if we gonna get that collab pic.twitter.com/63uzVnBJsp — Pjay⁷ (@OnlyRealPJ) June 25, 2025

Fans Now Want More Than Just a Moment

As excitement built, so did expectations. Thousands of fans began calling for something more: a collaboration between AR Rahman and J-Hope. The idea of the two musical forces coming together on a single track was all over comment sections and fan accounts.

“Now that we’ve seen J-Hope vibing to AR Rahman, we need a real song from them together,” read one popular fan tweet. Others posted mock-up album covers and mashups, manifesting what they hope will be the next big global music collaboration.

Silence from the Artists, But Buzz Keeps Growing

Despite the attention and speculation, neither AR Rahman nor J-Hope has addressed the moment publicly. There’s been no comment, no hint, not even a subtle like on social media suggesting a future project.

Even Pharrell Williams, who co-created ‘Yaara’ with Rahman, has remained quiet about the growing buzz.

Still, the clip has done more than just go viral it has sparked imagination, connecting fans across borders and showing how a shared beat can bring cultures closer.

The Paris Fashion Week Moment That United Two Worlds

The show itself was a grand affair, filled with art, couture, and global celebrities. But the moment everyone is still talking about is when Indian classical genius met Korean pop energy, however indirectly.

It wasn’t planned. It wasn’t loud. But it was genuine and that’s why it struck a chord.

For now, fans will keep watching the video, sharing their excitement, and hoping for something more. Because when AR Rahman and J-Hope appeared even briefly in the same cultural frame, it felt like something bigger might be possible.

