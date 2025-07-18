LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey bcci EU sanctions Attorney General Pam Bondi Andy Byron chronic venous insufficiency church nick jonas a generals odyssey
Home > Entertainment > BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed

BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed

BTS’s Jin opened up during a Weverse live about the surprising changes he noticed in his bandmates post-military, especially their newfound calorie-counting habits. Despite the transformation, he lovingly called them “our babies,” delighting fans with his affection and the group’s continued bond.

BTS Jin Talks About His Members Dietary Habit Changes Post-Military (Image Credit- X)
BTS Jin Talks About His Members Dietary Habit Changes Post-Military (Image Credit- X)

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 15:28:43 IST

Jin, the eldest member of global pop band BTS is currently on his world tour,  ‘RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR’.  During his break between his two concerts in Anaheim, he surprised fans with a Weverse live on July 18 to interact with them. During the live, Jin mentioned that he had just met up with his BTS brothers, who are already in LA. Jin also revealed what he observed regarding the changes he has noticed in them, especially when it comes to their diet.

Jin Thinks BTS Members Have Changed

According to Jin, RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared to be out of character, since their military discharge in June 2025. The oldest member of BTS’s reflective self did not fail to notice that the eating habits of his teammates have ‘changed a lot’.  He added, “They check the calories of the food while eating, like ‘how many hundreds of calories is this?’”



Jin further revealed that he had quit counting calories of the food he consumes long back and assumed the same for his members. But, he was left shocked with his members’ transformation. Regardless he was also thrilled about the same. Why? Because the BTS members continued to consume all the food items, while calculating the possibilities of how much calories they were composed of.

‘It wasn’t like they weren’t eating while saying all this; they ate everything as they said it but it was fascinating, ‘ Jin added. As absurd as it sounds, this is what BTS really is! In addition to being a spectacular K-pop boy band, they’re also a team of lovable goofballs who’ve stolen millions of people’s hearts.

Jin’s Love For His ‘Babies’

Jin’s love for his dong-saeng (younger brothers) was also evident as he kept calling them ‘our babies’ on the livestream. To him, ‘They looked healthy mentally and physically. They were having fun while laughing among themselves’. The fans can’t get enough of this cute equation between the members, observing how their camaraderie was still present despite their time apart from each other due to military service and individual activities. A comment from an X-user was, ‘It’s so sweet to hear Jin talk about his babies. They are his babies forever’. 

Also Read: BTS Jin’s Osaka Concerts Sell Out 130,000 Seats

More News

Narendra Modi Bihar Visit: PM Launches Key Projects In Motihari, Know What Are These Projects?
Korean Star Lee Min Ho Reveals The Real Reason Why He Didn’t Rush For His Comeback As He Returns To Acting After A Decade
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Divorce Rumors: Here Are The Five Costliest Alimony Settlements
President Donald Trump Must Stop Interference In Brazil’s Internal Issues, Says President Lula
India Navigates Trade Turbulence Well, Eyes Faster Growth Says Economist Sanjeev Sanyal
Who is Pratika Rawal? The Daughter of a BCCI Umpire Punished For ICC Code Breaches After 1st ODI vs England
ED Arrests Bhupesh Baghel’s Son, Congress Boycotts Chhattisgarh Assembly Proceedings
Axis Bank Q1 Results: What Went Wrong With Axis Bank Share Price Today As Profit Dips, Stock Tank
Jackson Wang Strips Down His Past In Raw Magicman 2 Video: Made Me A Man
PM Narendra Modi in Motihari: Nitish Kumar Announces One Crore Jobs To Youth Days After Teacher Recruitment And Free Electricity Promises
BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed
BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed
BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed
BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?