BTS’ Jin Reveals Bandmates Have Started Keeping A Count On Calories After Military Service: They Have Changed

Jin, the eldest member of global pop band BTS is currently on his world tour, ‘RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR’. During his break between his two concerts in Anaheim, he surprised fans with a Weverse live on July 18 to interact with them. During the live, Jin mentioned that he had just met up with his BTS brothers, who are already in LA. Jin also revealed what he observed regarding the changes he has noticed in them, especially when it comes to their diet.

Jin Thinks BTS Members Have Changed

According to Jin, RM, SUGA, Jimin, V and Jungkook appeared to be out of character, since their military discharge in June 2025. The oldest member of BTS’s reflective self did not fail to notice that the eating habits of his teammates have ‘changed a lot’. He added, “They check the calories of the food while eating, like ‘how many hundreds of calories is this?’”

🐹 I came back from seeing the members a few days ago.. the members have changed a lot.. have they? were they like this before too?

🐹 they check the calories of the food while eating.. like “how many 100s of calories is this??”

🐹 it's been a long time like couple of years since…







Jin further revealed that he had quit counting calories of the food he consumes long back and assumed the same for his members. But, he was left shocked with his members’ transformation. Regardless he was also thrilled about the same. Why? Because the BTS members continued to consume all the food items, while calculating the possibilities of how much calories they were composed of.

‘It wasn’t like they weren’t eating while saying all this; they ate everything as they said it but it was fascinating, ‘ Jin added. As absurd as it sounds, this is what BTS really is! In addition to being a spectacular K-pop boy band, they’re also a team of lovable goofballs who’ve stolen millions of people’s hearts.

Jin’s Love For His ‘Babies’

Jin’s love for his dong-saeng (younger brothers) was also evident as he kept calling them ‘our babies’ on the livestream. To him, ‘They looked healthy mentally and physically. They were having fun while laughing among themselves’. The fans can’t get enough of this cute equation between the members, observing how their camaraderie was still present despite their time apart from each other due to military service and individual activities. A comment from an X-user was, ‘It’s so sweet to hear Jin talk about his babies. They are his babies forever’.

