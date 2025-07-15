BTS Jin’s Osaka Concerts Sell Out 130,000 Seats

BTS member Jin lit up Osaka with his electrifying solo debut at Japan’s Kyocera Dome, drawing a massive crowd of one lakh and thirty thousand (1,30,000) fans over two fully sold out nights. Part of his solo world tour called RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, the July 12 and 13 shows sold out in just 24 hours, even filling restricted-view sections due to overwhelming demand. This moment marked a significant milestone in Jin’s solo career, firmly establishing him as a powerhouse global headliner.

Thousands of fans across Japan poured into Okasa, filing the city with electric anticipation as the Kyocera Dome transformed into the dazzling ocean of light and energy. The highlight? A breathtaking ARMY Bomb wave where fans synchronized their lightsticks to spell messages of love and support for Jin, a moment that quickly went viral. Overwhelmed by the sea of support, Jin expressed his gratitude on stage, telling fans, “ARMY, you mean everything to me.” The concerts also pushed his Instagram following past 51 million. The concerts also pushed his Instagram following past 51 million.





#JIN (@/jin) has surpassed 51 MILLION followers on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/CbTJtYeSiP — JIN UPDATES (@seokjin_updates) July 14, 2025





A Stage Without BTS Still Feels Strange, Says Jin

After the July 12 show, Jin took to Weverse Live to thank fans and reflect on his experience as a soloist. While grateful, he admitted it felt “awkward” performing without the other six BTS members. “I’ve been on stage with them for over 10 years,” he said. “It’s hard not to think about them.”

Jin reassured fans that all members are doing well and continuing to give their best, wherever they are. His heartfelt comments struck a chord with the army worldwide.

BTS Gears Up for Comeback in the USA

The South Korean supergroup is gearing up for a spring 2026 comeback. RM (Kim Nam-joon), Jimin (Park Ji-min), Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook), and Suga (Min Yoon-gi) have already arrived in Los Angeles to kick off early work on the album. Jin (Kim Seok-jin) and J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), following his Lollapalooza Berlin performance, are set to join them soon. The group is expected to remain in the USA for the next two months to fully concentrate on their return.

