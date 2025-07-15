LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > We Can’t Postpone It Anymore’: BTS Gears Up for 2026 Reunion

We Can’t Postpone It Anymore’: BTS Gears Up for 2026 Reunion

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin confirmed the group is planning a spring 2026 comeback, their first release since 2022. They emphasized they can’t delay it any longer. While details are still undecided, all members have completed or are nearing the end of military service, setting the stage for reunion.

BTS members
BTS members are planning a 2026 comeback (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 01:45:47 IST

After nearly four years away from the stage, South Korean Boy Band BTS (also known as Bangtan Boys) is preparing for a long-awaited comeback and this time, there’s no turning back. In a candid live session on Weverse, Jungkook and Jimin confirmed that the global supergroup is targeting spring 2026 for their return. The upcoming release would mark their first group project since Proof in 2022.

“We’re aiming for next spring,” Jungkook said firmly. “Now, no matter what the outcome is, we have to release something. Right?” Jimin quickly echoed, “We can’t postpone it anymore.”

Both idols acknowledged the long wait fans have endured, with Jungkook adding, “Our ARMY has waited so long. We can’t delay it any longer.”

Comeback Plans Still Taking Shape Behind the Scenes

While the release timeline is taking shape, the details remain up in the air. “I’m really curious,” Jimin admitted. “We don’t even know what kind of song we’re coming back with.” Jungkook added, “Even the title… I’m really curious. We’ll have to work hard until next spring. Honestly, I’m a bit worried.”

Jungkook, describing himself as “very realistic,” said songwriting doesn’t come easily to him. “I can’t write lyrics like RM hyung. I’m very straightforward, so the wording just doesn’t flow.”


Full Group Reunion Signals New Chapter for BTS

Both Jimin (Park Ji-min) and Jungkook (Jeon Jung-kook) officially completed their mandatory military service on June 11, after enlisting together in December 2023. Their discharge came just after BTS leader RM and V, while SUGA wrapped up his duty on June 24. Jin and J-Hope had completed their service earlier.

BTS’s return isn’t just a musical moment—it’s a cultural event. Before enlistment, the group was generating over $4 billion annually for South Korea’s economy.

Now, with all members set to reunite, the countdown has truly begun. As Jungkook said, “Next spring—we have to do it. We will do it.”

Also Read: Superman Soars to $125M Domestic and $220M Global Opening – James Gunn’s Hit Flies Higher Than Expected

Tags: btsSouth Korean Boy Band

