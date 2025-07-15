Superman Soars to $125M Domestic and $220M Global Opening – James Gunn’s Hit Flies Higher Than Expected

James Gunn’s Superman has officially taken flight, smashing expectations with a USD 125 million domestic debut and a global box office total of USD 220 million since its release in USA on July 11. Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ reboot is now the second-best opening for a Superman film, trailing only Batman vs Superman’s USD 166 million.

Sunday (July 13) numbers gave the film a boost, with domestic totals revised upward after a strong USD 31.3 million Sunday, down just 17% from Saturday’s (July 12) USD 37.6 million. Friday (July 11) came in at USD 56.1 million, confirming the film’s strong hold during its opening weekend.

DC’s Comeback Kid Shatters Expectations in First Flight

Industry insiders expect a roughly 50% drop for its second weekend, which would still land Superman a solid USD 62.5 million. For comparison, The Batman dropped about 50% in its second weekend, while Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volumes 2 and 3 saw drops of 56% and 48%, respectively. This bodes well for the film’s staying power.

Internationally, the Man of Steel brought in USD 95 million, making the global haul USD 220 million. Historically, Superman films have struggled overseas compared to domestic earnings, Man of Steel earned just 57% of its global total internationally, and Superman Returns only 49%. So this start is a positive sign for worldwide appeal.

Warner Bros. Flies High with Second USD 100M+ Opening of 2025

This marks Warner Bros.’ second USD 100 million-plus opening this year after Minecraft: The Movie (USD 162 million). The studio now holds the No. 1 and No. 3 biggest openings of 2025. Superman also becomes DC Studios co-head Peter Safran’s biggest opening, surpassing Aquaman’s USD 67.8 million debut.

James Gunn adds another major hit to his resume, with Superman now his second-best opening behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (USD 146.5 million). However, the Man of Steel’s reign at the box office faces a test on July 25 with Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps ready to take flight.

For now, Warner Bros. and DC are celebrating a blockbuster success—the superhero in red, blue, and yellow is back on top.

