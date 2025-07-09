BTS’ Jungkook Named The Most Favourite In New Survey Here’s Who Came Last

In a landmark survey conducted by Arirang TV, BTS’s Jungkook and solo artist IU have emerged as the world’s most beloved K-pop stars, solidifying their global influence and the far-reaching impact of K-pop.

Jungkook Dominates Male K-Pop Artist Category

In a global survey conducted by Arirang TV, has now revealed the top k-pop artist with BTS’s Jungkook securing the spot with an impressive 12.7% of the votes.

The youngest member of BTS outshone his bandmates, with Jimin coming in second at 11.1%, followed by RM (6.9%), V (6.5%), J-Hope (6.0%), and Jin (3.7%). SHINee’s Taemin also made the top ranks with 4.9%.

Jungkook’s win, despite his recent military service, underscores his unwavering popularity, with fans on X praising him as “Korea’s Sweetheart” and a “global pop star.” His solo track “Never Let Go” further cements his influence, having surpassed 200 million Spotify streams.

Some 601 viewers from 94 countries participated in the poll carried out by the TV network between June 23 and July 7.

Beyond the chart toppers, more than 80 male artists garnered votes, reflecting a broader base of preferences for K-pop’s idols. As of now there is no information available who came in last but we will keep you updated.

IU Leads Female K-Pop Stars with Landslide Victory

IU, both a singer and actress, swept the female division with 17% of the votes in a landslide win to be “Nation’s Sweetheart.” IU beat out BLACKPINK members, where Rosé was second with 11.3%, Jennie and Lisa at 10.6% each, and Jisoo at 5.1%. IU’s new EP, A Flower Bookmark, Pt., and her When Life Gives You Tangerines era have been well-received internationally.

Her victory indicates that she can touch people across cultures, as reflected in comments from Oman, Bhutan, and Tunisia.

Global Reach of K-Pop Highlighted by Diverse Participation

The poll, conducted from June 23 to July 7, 2025, saw participation from 601 fans across 94 countries, with results announced on July 8, 2025.

The participation of 94 countries highlighted the dominance of K-pop globally , including the United States, France, Brazil, and Singapore, participating. Fans expressed enthusiasm for a potential Jungkook-IU collaboration, noting Jungkook’s admiration for IU.

