LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Entertainment > BTS’ Jungkook Named The Most Favourite In New Survey Here’s Who Came Last

BTS’ Jungkook Named The Most Favourite In New Survey Here’s Who Came Last

Jungkook of BTS and IU topped Arirang TV’s global K-pop survey, voted by 601 fans from 94 countries. Jungkook led male artists with 12.7% votes, while IU dominated the female category with 17%. Conducted on June 23–July 7, 2025, the poll reflects the global dominance of K-pop.

BTS's Jungkook and IU topped the Global Survey

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 19:57:46 IST

In a landmark survey conducted by Arirang TV, BTS’s Jungkook and solo artist IU have emerged as the world’s most beloved K-pop stars, solidifying their global influence and the far-reaching impact of K-pop. 

Jungkook Dominates Male K-Pop Artist Category

In a global survey conducted by Arirang TV, has now revealed the top k-pop artist with BTS’s Jungkook securing the spot with an impressive 12.7% of the votes. 

The youngest member of BTS outshone his bandmates, with Jimin coming in second at 11.1%, followed by RM (6.9%), V (6.5%), J-Hope (6.0%), and Jin (3.7%). SHINee’s Taemin also made the top ranks with 4.9%. 

Jungkook’s win, despite his recent military service, underscores his unwavering popularity, with fans on X praising him as “Korea’s Sweetheart” and a “global pop star.” His solo track “Never Let Go” further cements his influence, having surpassed 200 million Spotify streams.

Some 601 viewers from 94 countries participated in the poll carried out by the TV network between June 23 and July 7.

Beyond the chart toppers, more than 80 male artists garnered votes, reflecting a broader base of preferences for K-pop’s idols. As of now there is no information available who came in last but we will keep you updated.

IU Leads Female K-Pop Stars with Landslide Victory

IU, both a singer and actress, swept the female division with 17% of the votes in a landslide win to be “Nation’s Sweetheart.” IU beat out BLACKPINK members, where Rosé was second with 11.3%, Jennie and Lisa at 10.6% each, and Jisoo at 5.1%. IU’s new EP, A Flower Bookmark, Pt., and her When Life Gives You Tangerines era have been well-received internationally.

Her victory indicates that she can touch people across cultures, as reflected in comments from Oman, Bhutan, and Tunisia.

Global Reach of K-Pop Highlighted by Diverse Participation

The poll, conducted from June 23 to July 7, 2025, saw participation from 601 fans across 94 countries, with results announced on July 8, 2025. 

The participation of  94 countries highlighted the dominance of K-pop globally , including the United States, France, Brazil, and Singapore, participating. Fans expressed enthusiasm for a potential Jungkook-IU collaboration, noting Jungkook’s admiration for IU.

Also Read: Is It Confirmed? Kim Soo Hyun Fractures His Leg Amid Dating Controversy With Kim Sae Ron, Pictures Go Viral

Tags: btsEntertainmentiujungkookk-pop

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?