Home > Entertainment > BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment

BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment

Jungkook’s surprise Seoul return has K-pop fans in a frenzy, reportedly to bid a tearful farewell to bestie Cha Eun-woo before his July 28, 2025, military enlistment. The 97-liner duo’s heartfelt reunion, filled with loyalty and love, has ARMYs and AROHAs buzzing with emotional anticipation!

BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 27, 2025 19:34:00 IST

K-pop fans are abuzz over the fresh rumor that BTS’ Jungkook has reportedly returned to South Korea for an emotional reunion with his close buddy, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, prior to the latter’s enlistment in the military on July 28, 2025. Jungkook allegedly being sighted in Seoul on social media has sent frenzy as fans believe that he’s there to say goodbye to his “97-liner” friend.

This tearful moment between two idols of the world has created hysteria, blending friendship, loyalty, and the bittersweet taste of military life in South Korea. 

Jungkook’s Surprise Back-to-South-Korea Encourages Fan Frenzy

According to the reports, Jungkook has returned from Los Angeles after two months, BTS is working on their new album which is going to blow the minds of k pop fans soon.

The speculations state Cha Eun-woo’s military enlistment, the reason of Jungkook’s sudden return. The whole k-pop industry is aware if the friendship of these two 97-liners along with Mingyu from SEVENTEEN. Social media buzzes with emotional updates, as AROHAs and ARMYs hold their breath in anticipation.

Jungkook and Eun-woo: A Friendship Beyond the Spotlight

What’s really special about Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo is how their friendship shines through everything, from thoughtful exchanges like that military watch Cha Eun-woo gave to Jungkook, right before he got one in 2023.

Fans cherish those touching moments, like when they shared a meal with Stray Kids’ Lee Know at a cozy bistro close to an army base in 2024, showing just how strong their friendship is. These small public display of love and affection shows the depth of their bond, they are not just stars but besties too.

Cha Eun-woo’s Military Enlistment Looms

ASTRO leading man and multi-talented actor Cha Eun-woo is set to join the Republic of Korea Army military band, enlistment being on July 28, 2025. His agency, Fantagio, made public an 18-month term, discharge on January 2027. Cha, prior to enlistment, had sent a heartfelt goodbye message through the fromm app, thanking them and assuring them not to be forgotten.

So this might not be just another rumour but an example of deep friendship and emotional connection between two idols and you’ll be ready with your tissues as your favourite Eun-woo is going for his military service this week.

Also Read: K-Drama S Line’s Explosive Ending Explained, Will There Be A Season Two?

Tags: btsjungkookkpop

RELATED News

Madhampatty Rangaraj And Joy Crizildaa Celebrate Wedding Bliss With Surprise Baby Announcement Just Hours After Tying The Knot!
Raveena Tandon Confirms Aranyak Season 2 Cancelled: Sironah’s Mystery Ends Abruptly, Fans Heartbroken Over Show’s Sudden Goodbye
Salman Khan Shares Priceless Advice From Dad Salim Khan, Says ‘Wish I Heard This Sooner It Changed My Perspective Completely’
Anusha Dandekar Takes An Action Giant Suniel Shetty In ‘Hunter’: It Was Daunting, But I Found My Fire!
From ‘Saiyaara’ To YRF Signing Spree, OTT Debutante Aneet Padda Shines Bright As Bollywood’s Fastest-Rising Star Of 2025!

LATEST NEWS

Laxmi India Finance IPO: Can This NBFC Be Your Next Smart Investment Move?
Xander Zayas Makes History as Youngest Active World Champion
School Assembly News Headlines Today (July 28): Top International, National, Business And Sports Updates
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Leads ‘Sundays on Cycle’ Honouring Kargil Heroes; CAPF Takes the Lead Across India
BJD Suspends Bhubaneswar Corporator Arrested In Rape Case; Naveen Patnaik Expresses Concerns
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
M&B Engineering IPO News: Is This Mid-Cap Engineering Firm The Sleeper Hit Of 2025?
Anna Kalinskaya Ends Emma Raducanu’s Run to Set Up Final Clash with Leylah Fernandez
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
Is Donald Trump’s Brokered Ceasefire Falling Apart? Cambodia, Thailand Trade Fresh Blows
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment
BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?