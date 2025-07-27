BTS Jungkook’s Surprise Seoul Visit To Cha Eun-Woo, Reunion Before Enlistment

K-pop fans are abuzz over the fresh rumor that BTS’ Jungkook has reportedly returned to South Korea for an emotional reunion with his close buddy, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, prior to the latter’s enlistment in the military on July 28, 2025. Jungkook allegedly being sighted in Seoul on social media has sent frenzy as fans believe that he’s there to say goodbye to his “97-liner” friend.

This tearful moment between two idols of the world has created hysteria, blending friendship, loyalty, and the bittersweet taste of military life in South Korea.

Jungkook’s Surprise Back-to-South-Korea Encourages Fan Frenzy

According to the reports, Jungkook has returned from Los Angeles after two months, BTS is working on their new album which is going to blow the minds of k pop fans soon.

The speculations state Cha Eun-woo’s military enlistment, the reason of Jungkook’s sudden return. The whole k-pop industry is aware if the friendship of these two 97-liners along with Mingyu from SEVENTEEN. Social media buzzes with emotional updates, as AROHAs and ARMYs hold their breath in anticipation.

Jungkook and Eun-woo: A Friendship Beyond the Spotlight

What’s really special about Jungkook and Cha Eun-woo is how their friendship shines through everything, from thoughtful exchanges like that military watch Cha Eun-woo gave to Jungkook, right before he got one in 2023.

Fans cherish those touching moments, like when they shared a meal with Stray Kids’ Lee Know at a cozy bistro close to an army base in 2024, showing just how strong their friendship is. These small public display of love and affection shows the depth of their bond, they are not just stars but besties too.

Cha Eun-woo’s Military Enlistment Looms

ASTRO leading man and multi-talented actor Cha Eun-woo is set to join the Republic of Korea Army military band, enlistment being on July 28, 2025. His agency, Fantagio, made public an 18-month term, discharge on January 2027. Cha, prior to enlistment, had sent a heartfelt goodbye message through the fromm app, thanking them and assuring them not to be forgotten.

So this might not be just another rumour but an example of deep friendship and emotional connection between two idols and you’ll be ready with your tissues as your favourite Eun-woo is going for his military service this week.

