Home > Entertainment > 'By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe': Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless

‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday clarified that the viral news about her death is totally baseless. The actress wrote in an Instagram story, “I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident and no longer around. And honestly, it’s quite amusing as it is untrue.”

‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless (Photo Source - Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless (Photo Source - Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 10, 2025 02:56:36 IST

Actress Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday clarified that the viral news about her death is totally baseless. The actress wrote in an Instagram story, "I have come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident and no longer around. And honestly, it's quite amusing as it is untrue."

“By the grace of God, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe and doing very well. I kindly request you not to believe or spread such false news. Let’s keep our focus on positivity and truth instead, “She added.

Kajal Aggarwal became the target of a shocking death hoax after reports claiming her death went viral on social media. It claimed that she had passed away in a road accident. The rumours spread like fire on social media, forcing the actress to put an end to the speculation.

Who Is Kajal Aggarwal?

Kajal Aggarwal, who mostly worked in the South Indian film industry, is an actress. She has also worked in Bollywood.

Born on June 19, 1985, in Mumbai, she debuted in the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na in 2004 for a minor role. Her breakthrough was Magadheera (2009), a Telugu fantasy film. She also worked for Darling (2010), Brindavanam (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011) and Bhagavanth Kesari (2023).

She also played a role in Bollywood films in Singham (2011) and Special 26 (2013).

She has won three South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) and four Filmfare Awards for South nominations. As per reports, she is the first South Indian actress to have a wax statue featured at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless

‘By Grace Of God, I Am Fine And Safe’: Kajal Aggarwal Rebuts Death Rumour, Calling It Baseless

QUICK LINKS