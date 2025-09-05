LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Cambodia submits horror thriller 'Tenement' as Oscar entry

Cambodia submits horror thriller 'Tenement' as Oscar entry

Cambodia submits horror thriller 'Tenement' as Oscar entry

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:07:46 IST

Phnom Penh [Cambodia], September 5 (ANI): Cambodia has submitted the psychological horror thriller ‘Tenement’, co-directed by Inrasothythep Neth and Sokyou Chea, as its contender for best international feature at the 98th Academy Awards, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the film is set within a decaying Khmer Rouge-era tenement in Phnom Penh. It follows Soriya (Thorn Thanet), a Cambodian-Japanese manga artist who returns home after her mother’s death and becomes trapped in a series of terrifying visions that blur the boundaries between the past and present.

“Tenement” world premiered in the Big Screen Competition at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2024 and has since screened at the Osaka Asian Film Festival, the Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival, Seattle International Film Festival, the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, the Kaohsiung Film Festival, Luxembourg City Film Festival, Motel X and Horrorant’s Fright Nights, among others, reported Variety.

Shot across Tokyo and Phnom Penh, production began in 2020 but was delayed for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film employed Dolby Atmos sound design, a first for Cambodian cinema, and went on to win best production design at the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival, reported Variety.

The film is produced by Westec Media Limited and Kongchak Pictures.

The horror thriller ‘Tenement’ marks Cambodia’s latest attempt at the international feature Oscar.

The country has previously submitted several films, with only Rithy Panh’s ‘The Missing Picture’ in 2013 securing a nomination.

In 2022, Davy Chou’s ‘Return to Seoul’ made it to the shortlist, according to Variety.

The Oscar international feature shortlist will be announced on December 16, and the final five nominees will be announced on January 22, 2026. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS