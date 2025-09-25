Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It

Cardi B is sharing new insights about the daring butt piercing she first revealed earlier this year. On the September 24 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old rapper discussed the procedure with host Alex Cooper, explaining why the experience was painless.

“It didn’t hurt,” Cardi said. When asked about the reason, she clarified that the lack of sensation is due to a prior surgery on that area.

“I’m not gonna recommend it to people because I had surgery on my butt,” she explained. “Sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don’t understand they already did a butt surgery to reduce my ass… I practically did a tummy tuck on my ass… So, like, the top of my ass, that skin part is numb. So when I pierce my ass, I ain’t feel s—. It was, it was the easiest piercing ever.”

$13,000 Diamond Piercing Lost Down the Toilet By Cardi B

Cardi also revealed that the piercing, which featured real diamonds, cost $13,000. However, the rapper admitted the expensive jewelry didn’t last long.

“I realized I was like, ‘Hold on.’ I was looking around. I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Yep. Went down the toilet,'” she said.

When asked if she had the piercing redone, Cardi said she hasn’t been motivated to do so yet. She added that the piercer had offered a refund for the lost piece.

Cardi B First Revealed the Piercing in January

The rapper initially unveiled the piercing in a post on X on January 27.

“Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭,” Cardi wrote, sharing a photo with the caption: “Do I lie?”

The announcement prompted reactions from fans, with one user asking, “How is it even physically possible?!” while another joked, “sounds like a pain in the ass!”

Cardi B’s Other Piercings and Tattoos

This isn’t Cardi’s first time experimenting with piercings. In 2023, a Los Angeles-based piercing artist shared photos of the rapper’s new Monroe piercing – a stud above the upper lip – alongside a few new earrings.

She returned to the same piercer in 2024 for additional earrings, showcasing them in a TikTok video where she joked, “I came in for one thing. Look what Harrison did!”

Cardi has also been open about her tattoos. In 2023, she posted a video highlighting newly detailed tattoos, including enhancements to a colorful peacock design on her hip and leg by tattoo artist Jamie Schene.

