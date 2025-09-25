LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur Bangladesh news business news affidavit Ghaziabad viral news ind vs ban DALLAS beijing-propaganda manipur
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It

Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It

Cardi B opens up about her daring $13,000 diamond butt piercing, revealing why it was painless and how it was lost down the toilet. The rapper explained on the Call Her Daddy podcast that prior surgery made the area numb, making the procedure effortless. Fans react as Cardi shares details on her other piercings and tattoos.

Cardi B reveals why her $13K diamond butt piercing didn’t hurt and how it went down the toilet on Call Her Daddy. Photo: X.
Cardi B reveals why her $13K diamond butt piercing didn’t hurt and how it went down the toilet on Call Her Daddy. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 25, 2025 12:08:38 IST

Cardi B is sharing new insights about the daring butt piercing she first revealed earlier this year.  On the September 24 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old rapper discussed the procedure with host Alex Cooper, explaining why the experience was painless.  

“It didn’t hurt,” Cardi said. When asked about the reason, she clarified that the lack of sensation is due to a prior surgery on that area.  

“I’m not gonna recommend it to people because I had surgery on my butt,” she explained. “Sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don’t understand they already did a butt surgery to reduce my ass… I practically did a tummy tuck on my ass… So, like, the top of my ass, that skin part is numb. So when I pierce my ass, I ain’t feel s—. It was, it was the easiest piercing ever.”  

$13,000 Diamond Piercing Lost Down the Toilet By Cardi B

Cardi also revealed that the piercing, which featured real diamonds, cost $13,000. However, the rapper admitted the expensive jewelry didn’t last long.  

Also Read: Rolls-Royce Stranded on Waterlogged Kolkata Road, Left Abandoned, Netizens Cheer: ‘Lord Alto Zindabad!’

“I realized I was like, ‘Hold on.’ I was looking around. I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff, and I’m like, ‘Yep. Went down the toilet,'” she said.  

When asked if she had the piercing redone, Cardi said she hasn’t been motivated to do so yet. She added that the piercer had offered a refund for the lost piece.  

Cardi B First Revealed the Piercing in January  

The rapper initially unveiled the piercing in a post on X on January 27.  

“Soooo …….i got my butt crack pierced 🤭,” Cardi wrote, sharing a photo with the caption: “Do I lie?”  

The announcement prompted reactions from fans, with one user asking, “How is it even physically possible?!” while another joked, “sounds like a pain in the ass!”  

Cardi B’s Other Piercings and Tattoos  

This isn’t Cardi’s first time experimenting with piercings. In 2023, a Los Angeles-based piercing artist shared photos of the rapper’s new Monroe piercing – a stud above the upper lip – alongside a few new earrings.  

She returned to the same piercer in 2024 for additional earrings, showcasing them in a TikTok video where she joked, “I came in for one thing. Look what Harrison did!”  

Cardi has also been open about her tattoos. In 2023, she posted a video highlighting newly detailed tattoos, including enhancements to a colorful peacock design on her hip and leg by tattoo artist Jamie Schene. 

Also Read: Rihanna’s Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Tags: Cardi BCardi B butt piercingentertainment news

RELATED News

Ayodhya's Ramleela: "Overwhelmed", says Rahul Bhuchar on portraying Lord Ram; Miss Universe India Manika delighted with first acting role as Maa Sita
Rihanna’s Baby Girl Name Is Out, And It’s Not What You’d Expect
'They Call Him OG' first shows: Fans hail Pawan Kalyan's "star power", call it a "superhit"
Bigg Boss 19 Faces Rs 2 Crore Legal Heat For Using ‘Chikni Chameli’, ‘Dhat Teri Ki’ Without License
Ghaati OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Anushka Shetty’s Gripping Crime-Action Drama Online

LATEST NEWS

Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
8th Pay Commission: Major Salary Hike & Benefits Coming January 2026- Here’s How to Calculate Your New Pay!
Transforming Education: The Art of Living Free Tribal Schools
Shreyas Iyer takes six-month break from red-ball cricket, will lead India A in ODI series against Australia A
From Kolkata Flood to Mokwa Flood: 6 Most Dangerous Floods of 2025
WATCH: Muhammad Yunus Criticizes India Over SAARC, Says Bangladesh Faces Problems With India, Accuses New Delhi Of Spreading Fake News
‘Come To My Room, No Money Needed’: Delhi Godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati’s Exploitation Of Female Students Unveiled
India's indigenous wheeled-APC "WhAP" to take nation's defence innovation to global stage: DRDO after Tata's defence manufacturing facility opens in Morocco
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Is This The Next Mega Listing Or A Total Bust?
"If tariffs are tax on goods, toll on H-1B is tax on trust": Ex-Indian Diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Trump's visa overhaul
Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It
Cardi B’s $13K Diamond Butt Piercing Went Down the Toilet, Here’s Why She Didn’t Even Feel It

QUICK LINKS