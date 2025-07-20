LIVE TV
Caught On Cam: Akshay Kumar Loses His Cool At A Fan For Recording Him During His Stroll In London, Tries To Snatch Phone

Akshay Kumar made headlines after losing his cool at a fan filming him in London. The actor, rarely seen agitated, demanded privacy but later posed for a selfie. The viral clip sparked debate online as Kumar gears up for films like Bhooth Bangla, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome To The Jungle.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 17:32:54 IST

A new video has surfaced on the Internet showing Akshay Kumar losing his cool with a fan while walking through the streets of London. 

The fan was tailing him and filming the whole time—pretty relentless, honestly. In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen wearing a dark tank top, shorts, and a beanie, looking visibly irritated. 

Akshay Kumar gets angry at a fan for recording video 

At one point, Akshay tries to snatch the guy’s phone and tells him to back off, demanding some basic privacy. Strangely enough, after things settle down a bit, Kumar ends up taking a selfie with the same fan. Naturally, clips of this awkward showdown have exploded all over social media.

People online didn’t hold back. Plenty pointed out that Akshay Kumar is rarely seen losing his patience like this, especially with fans.

On Instagram, most of the heat was directed at the fan—folks kept saying things like, “Give him some privacy, man,” and calling out the weird obsession with filming celebrities at every turn without even asking.

Akshay Kumar’s son prefers a simple, independent lifestyle

Even with two of Bollywood’s biggest names as parents, Aarav Bhatia—son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna—has deliberately kept his distance from the film world.

Now 22, Aarav’s charted his own course, far from the celebrity spotlight, and is currently pursuing fashion design in London. Akshay Kumar, who’s amassed a fortune estimated at around Rs 2700 crore, has spoken openly about Aarav’s preference for a simple, independent lifestyle. Aarav shops secondhand, takes care of his own cooking and cleaning, and avoids unnecessary luxury.

Twinkle Khanna has shared that Aarav left home at just 15 to study abroad. After his time at Ecole Mondiale World School in Mumbai, he completed his education at United World College in Singapore, eventually moving to London for further studies. 

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects

Work-wise, Kumar’s plate is overflowing. He’s got Bhooth Bangla coming up with Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. Hera Pheri 3 is also in the pipeline, reuniting him with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, plus the big ensemble flick Welcome To The Jungle.

On top of that, he’s involved in Jolly LLB 3, Haiwaan, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

Tags: akshay kumarlatest bollywood newslatest celebrity newslondon

