Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Chhaava Controversy: Why Did Director Delete Lezim Dance Filmed On Vicky Kaushal?

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is set to release on February 14.

VICKY KAUSHAL IN CHHAAVA


The makers of Chhaava, an upcoming biographical film based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji, have decided to remove a controversial Lezim dance scene following objections from political leaders, including Maharashtra minister Uday Samant and MNS leader Raj Thackeray.

The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji, initially included a scene in the trailer where the protagonist performs Lezim, a traditional folk dance from Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Sambhaji, the eldest son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, ascended to the throne in 1681.

Filmmaker Laxman Utekar announced the decision to delete the scene after consulting with Raj Thackeray. “We sought Raj Thackeray’s advice during the meeting, as his historical knowledge, especially about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is remarkable. He gave valuable suggestions, and we will incorporate them. Regarding the Lezim scene with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, we will remove it,” Utekar said, emphasizing that there was no intent to offend anyone.

The dance form, Lezim, derives its name from the wooden stick adorned with jingling cymbals used in the performance. Historically, Maratha warriors practiced Lezim as a physical exercise to build strength and endurance.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant had also raised concerns about the scene, urging its removal. He remarked, “The film portrays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj dancing, which is inappropriate. The scene should be removed, and the movie should be reviewed by historians and scholars before release. If objections persist, we will not allow its release.”

After the scene’s removal was confirmed, Samant welcomed the decision, stating, “The director met MNS Chief Raj Thackeray today, and after their discussion, he agreed to delete the Lezim scene.”

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, is set to release on February 14.

