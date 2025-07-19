Chicago Fire: Fans Can’t Wait For Season 14 On NBC Amid Changes In Star Cast

The fan favorite NBC series Chicago Fire enters into its 14th year amid much anticipation about its star cast and story.

Reports suggest that season 14 will contain 21 episodes, a change from its past seasons where 22 episodes were broadcast.

A total of 274 episodes have been shown in 13 seasons since the show began in October 2012.

Written and co-created by Michael Brandt, the fictional show revolves around the lives of firefighters and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department.

Star Cast Of The Show Keeps Changing Almost Every Season

Multiple actors such as Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, and Lauren German have been part of the show.

According to fans, the best season of the show was season five, with an average IMDb rating of 8.5.

Similarly, fans of the series were left disappointed by it in season 9, which hit the screens in 2020.

Experts suggested that the pandemic had affected the storyline of the show and performances of the actors.

Its IMDb ratings remained below eight for most of the season.

However, the biggest news from this season is related to Michael Bradway. Reports say that Bradway is unlikely to star in the series this season.

He was playing the role of Jack Damon in seasons 12 and 13.

Who Will Be The New Addition To The Show?

Notably, he is the third star who has quit the show after Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri had left the series after season 13.

Earlier, Eamonn Walker also distanced himself from the show after season 12. He played the role of Chief Wallace Boden.

Experts have suggested that financial constraints and budget cuts are the main reasons for this.

However, these exits have made way for new talents and it is expected that Brandon Larracuente will join the show.

More details about his character are yet to be revealed, but insiders say he will be playing a key role in this season.

