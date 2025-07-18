LIVE TV
July 2025's Top 10 Trending OTT Shows You Can't Miss Right Now

July 2025’s OTT lineup offers thrilling espionage, heartfelt dramas, gripping true crime, and standout comedy specials. From Special Ops Season 2 to Vir Das’ latest, these top 10 trending shows are capturing viewers worldwide with compelling stories and unforgettable performances perfect for your next binge session

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 21:14:43 IST

If you’ve been scrolling endlessly trying to find your next binge-worthy show, July has some real gems that everyone’s talking about. From edge-of-your-seat thrillers to emotional stories and even some stand-up comedy that hits home, this week’s releases bring a little something for every mood. Let’s dive into what’s making waves on OTT platforms right now.

1. Special Ops: Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Kay Kay Menon is back as the relentless Himmat Singh, tackling cyber terrorism with his usual grit and sharp instincts. The season’s been getting rave reviews for its gripping storyline and globe-trotting action—fans just can’t get enough since it launched on July 18.

2. Vir Das: Fool Volume (Netflix)

After a rough patch losing his voice, Vir Das comes back with a deeply personal and surprisingly funny special. Filmed in three cities, this one is raw, real, and full of laughs. It’s the kind of stand-up that sticks with you, and it dropped on July 18.

3. Untamed (Netflix)

Picture Yosemite’s stunning wilderness with a dark mystery unfolding. Eric Bana stars as a park ranger pulled into a chilling investigation after a tragic fall. It’s beautiful but tense—a perfect combo for a binge—and it premiered on July 17.

4. The Summer I Turned Pretty: Season 3 (Prime Video)

The love triangle drama continues! Belly’s engaged, but when Conrad shows up, things get complicated. It’s that mix of summer nostalgia and messy relationships that keeps viewers coming back, released July 16.

5. Amy Bradley Is Missing (Netflix)

True crime buffs have a new obsession. This docuseries re-examines the eerie disappearance of Amy Bradley on a cruise ship back in ’98. It’s emotional and haunting, with fresh interviews adding new layers, released July 16.

6. Kuberaa (Prime Video)

Dhanush leads this intense story about a beggar’s rise and the fight against social injustice. It’s raw, powerful, and has been drawing attention since its July 18 release.

7. Bhairavam (ZEE5)

Set in rural Andhra Pradesh, this action-packed film follows three friends caught in political drama and corruption. It’s gritty and emotional, making a strong impression since coming out on July 18.

8. Sattamum Neethiyum (ZEE5)

A gripping courtroom drama where a shy lawyer takes on a big case involving a missing girl and a desperate father. The suspense and moral questions keep the tension high, streaming since July 18.

9. Rematch (Lionsgate Play)

Ever wondered about the clash between man and machine? This series retells the 1997 chess battle between Kasparov and IBM’s Deep Blue with gripping psychological drama. A must-watch for chess fans and newbies alike.

10. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season 3 (JioHotstar)

The Enterprise crew returns for more space adventures, moral dilemmas, and epic missions. This season, out since July 18, keeps the classic Star Trek vibe alive while taking fans to new frontiers.

Why We’re Loving These Shows
Whether it’s the suspense of a thriller, the heart of a drama, or the real talk of a comedy special, these shows all bring something that feels fresh and relatable. July’s lineup is proof that great storytelling doesn’t have to fit one box—it’s about connecting with what we’re all feeling, no matter where you are.

Tags: July 2025 OTT showsSpecial Ops Season 2top OTT shows Indiatrending Netflix shows July 2025

