Cillian Murphy to portray Lord Voldemort in 'Harry Potter' series? Actor says "Really hard to follow…"
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 21:21:06 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 12 (ANI): The ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy has officially opted out of playing one of the most iconic villains – Lord Voldemort. Cillian, whose name has been lately attached to play Voldemort in the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV series, has cleared the air about the rumour.

In his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cillian denied any involvement with the project.

“No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don’t know anything about that. I mean, also, it’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes,” he said, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor also went on to joke that he is “very attached” to his nose, quipping about Voldemort’s unusual nose structure as flat with narrow slits.

Ralph Fiennes, who originally essayed the character in the Harry Potter film series, previously spoke in favour of Cillian Murphy’s casting as Voldemort.

“Cillian is a fantastic actor. That’s a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian. Yeah,” he said, as per Variety.

Fiennes made his first appearance as Voldemort in the 2005 film, ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, further returning for the next titles, ‘Order of the Phoenix’, ‘Deathly Hallows Part 1’ and ‘Deathly Hallows Part 2’.

Speaking to Variety, Fiennes even shared his willingness to reprise the character if needed, adding that there was “no question about it.”

Nonetheless, Warner Bros. Television is yet to share casting details for “He Who Shall Not Be Named.”

Set to debut in 2027, the Harry Potter TV series features Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout as Harry, Hermione, and Ronald. The makers have also confirmed actors for the characters of Dumbledore, Snape, Hagrid, and McGonagall, among others. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: cillian murphyentertainment newsHarry Potter serieshollywoodlord-voldemort-actor

