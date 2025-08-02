Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan

Aamir Khan has returned to Gujarat’s Bhuj after 25 years since his Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan.’ The actor, who was in attendance for the screening of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ got nostalgic after arriving in the village where the shooting of his 2001 film took place.

Speaking to the media, Aamir said, “My memories of Lagaan got refreshed today.”

Sharing his concerns about a lack of cinema halls in rural areas, the actor added, “The cinema should reach these areas. I wanted my new movie, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, to reach every village of the nation. The UPI scheme brought by our government has proven to be very successful. The entire village watched the movie by paying just Rs 100.”

Aamir emphasised that his film delivers a very good social message and that every Indian should watch it.

“This is the first ever screening in the Kotai village of Gujarat. Such screenings should happen in every village. It was my wish to conduct the first screening in Kachchh. This is a historic place. I have so many memories and I felt very happy after revisiting the place,” he added.

At the event, the actor interacted with the villagers as well the school students who attended the screening, which was held at an open space with a shed.

He also joined the audience, seated on the floor with the crowd.

The Bollywood superstar has lately been voicing his vision to reach a wider audience by releasing ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on YouTube. He explained that the approach will allow people to watch the film at their convenience while also increasing its reach.

The sports drama was made available on YouTube on Friday, August 1. Directed by Prasanna, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a sequel to Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

The actor is seen essaying the role of a basketball coach, tasked to train a group of neurodivergent children.

Also featuring Genelia Deshmukh, the film opened in theatres on June 20.

(With Inputs From ANI)

