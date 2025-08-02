Home > Bollywood > Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan

Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan

Aamir Khan revisited Bhuj’s Kotai village after 25 years for a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, where Lagaan was filmed. Calling it “nostalgic,” he urged more rural screenings and praised India’s UPI scheme for making cinema accessible. The film is now also streaming on YouTube.

Aamir Khan returned to Gujarat's Bhuj after 25 years of his Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan.
Aamir Khan returned to Gujarat's Bhuj after 25 years of his Oscar-nominated 'Lagaan.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 2, 2025 13:15:10 IST

Aamir Khan has returned to Gujarat’s Bhuj after 25 years since his Oscar-nominated ‘Lagaan.’ The actor, who was in attendance for the screening of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ got nostalgic after arriving in the village where the shooting of his 2001 film took place.
Speaking to the media, Aamir said, “My memories of Lagaan got refreshed today.”

Sharing his concerns about a lack of cinema halls in rural areas, the actor added, “The cinema should reach these areas. I wanted my new movie, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, to reach every village of the nation. The UPI scheme brought by our government has proven to be very successful. The entire village watched the movie by paying just Rs 100.”

Aamir emphasised that his film delivers a very good social message and that every Indian should watch it.

“This is the first ever screening in the Kotai village of Gujarat. Such screenings should happen in every village. It was my wish to conduct the first screening in Kachchh. This is a historic place. I have so many memories and I felt very happy after revisiting the place,” he added.

At the event, the actor interacted with the villagers as well the school students who attended the screening, which was held at an open space with a shed.

He also joined the audience, seated on the floor with the crowd.

The Bollywood superstar has lately been voicing his vision to reach a wider audience by releasing ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ on YouTube. He explained that the approach will allow people to watch the film at their convenience while also increasing its reach.
The sports drama was made available on YouTube on Friday, August 1. Directed by Prasanna, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is a sequel to Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, ‘Taare Zameen Par.’

The actor is seen essaying the role of a basketball coach, tasked to train a group of neurodivergent children.

Also featuring Genelia Deshmukh, the film opened in theatres on June 20. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades, Not Saif

Tags: aamir khanBhujsitaare zameen par

RELATED News

Ashutosh Gowariker Gets Mistaken For Sanjay Leela Bhansali, This Is How The Director Reacted
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
A Quiet Place Part 3: John Krasinski Back As Director, Writer, Producer- Check Release Date Here!
Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Film Rakes-In Rs 3.35 Crore
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surprisingly Gets An ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC, Becomes Actor’s First Movie In 36 Years To Do So

LATEST NEWS

After Pakistan, Israel & Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
Joe Root’s Chic Knock At The Oval Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Home Record
Hiroshima Day: Why the World Remembers August 6
How To Access Elon Musk’s Grok Imagine And Create AI Videos Fom Text Prompts
The Power Of Calmness: Lessons From The Bhagavad-Gītā
Thailand Returns Two Injured Cambodian Troops Before Key Border Talks: Here’s All You Need To Know
Former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna Convicted In Rape Case, Breaks Down In Bengaluru Court
Arun Jaitley’s Son Calls Out Rahul’s Allegation ‘FALSE’, Says ‘Let Me Remind You…’
Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan
Lionel Messi’s Bodyguard Crosses Boundaries, Pays The Price
Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan
Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan
Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan
Cinema Should Reach These Areas, Says Aamir Khan As He Visits Gujarat’s Bhuj After 25 Years Since Lagaan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?