Home > Bollywood > Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif

Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif

Shah Rukh Khan wins his first National Film Award for Jawan after 33 years, sharing Best Actor with Vikrant Massey. A resurfaced clip shows SRK joking about losing the award for Swades to Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Tum, reigniting debate on jury politics and whether SRK’s career path might’ve changed.

Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed performance in Swades lost in the National Awards race to Saif Ali Khan in 2004
Shah Rukh Khan's critically acclaimed performance in Swades lost in the National Awards race to Saif Ali Khan in 2004

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 2, 2025 12:07:00 IST

Shah Rukh Khan finally broke a 33-year dry spell with his National Film Award win for Best Actor in Jawan. That’s wild, considering he’s practically been the face of Hindi cinema since the ‘90s. It’s not like he hasn’t delivered award-worthy performances before, either.

If you ask most people (and honestly, even Shah Rukh himself), his best shot came in 2004 with Swades. The critics loved him, the fans were rooting for him, but the trophy ended up in Saif Ali Khan’s hands for Hum Tum.

Not everyone agreed with that call, and a recently resurfaced video proves Shah Rukh didn’t either.

When Shah Rukh Khan Said He Should Have Won The National Award

Back in the late 2000s, at an event, Shah Rukh found himself on stage with director Kunal Kohli and anchor Mandira Bedi. Kunal asked about his favourite films, and Shah Rukh, ever the diplomat, rattled off how he likes pretty much everything and everyone—“I’m good by heart, I like all films, all heroes, all heroines,” he said, adding that Kunal’s movies were great too.

But then he couldn’t resist poking fun at the elephant in the room. “Fanaa was very good. I think Hum Tum was very nice. His actor won the National Award for Hum Tum when I think I should have got it, but that’s another story.” He laughed, Kunal grinned awkwardly, and the moment said it all.

Throwback to the time SRK publicly said that he should have won the National Award in 2005 for Swades than Saif for Hum Tum.
byu/GiveMeSomeSunshine3 inBollyBlindsNGossip

When this clip resurfaced after Shah Rukh’s big win, fans were quick to back him up. Reddit lit up with people saying Swades was easily the superior performance and that Saif’s win for Hum Tum didn’t make sense. “He truly deserved it for Swades, tbh,” one commenter put it.

Someone else pointed out that jury politics might have been at play that year, with TS Nagabharana allegedly questioning Swades’ originality.

Shah Rukh Khan wins his maiden National Film Award

The story stings a bit more when you remember Swades was a box office flop. Shah Rukh’s gamble with a different kind of role didn’t pay off commercially, and he’s admitted before that it made him rethink his choices, pushing him towards more mainstream, crowd-pleasing films after that.

Fans can’t help but wonder—if he’d won the National Award back then, would he have taken more risks? Would we have seen more Swades-like performances from him?

Jump to today: at the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh finally got his due, sharing the Best Actor prize with Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji took home Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, and 12th Fail grabbed Best Film.

After the ceremony, Shah Rukh posted a heartfelt thank you on Instagram, crediting his director Atlee, his fans, his team, and his family. He called the National Award more than just a personal achievement—it’s a sign that what he does on screen matters, a reason to keep pushing himself. 

ALSO READ: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Awards For Honoring Kerala Story Over Defaming State, Spreading Communalism

Tags: home-hero-pos-3National Film AwardsSaif Ali Khanshah rukh khanswades

RELATED News

Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Film Rakes-In Rs 3.35 Crore
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Surprisingly Gets An ‘A’ Certificate From CBFC, Becomes Actor’s First Movie In 36 Years To Do So
JD Vance Takes A Dig At Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial “Great Jeans” Ad, American Eagle Responds
Tom Holland Drops A Big Hint On James Bond Role As He Gears Up For New Spider-Man Movie
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Awards For Honoring Kerala Story Over Defaming State, Spreading Communalism

LATEST NEWS

Is Benjamin Sesko Being Traded For Rasmus Hojlund By Manchester United?
‘Those Lips, The Way They Move’: Donald Trump Gushes Over 27-Year-Old Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt
PM Modi Launches Rs 2,200 Crore Projects And Releases PM-KISAN Funds In Varanasi
US Condemns French Probe Into Elon Musk’s X, Calls It Act Of ‘Foreign Censorship’
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
Emmanuel Macron Targets EU For Being ‘Soft’ In US Trade Talks, Promises To Fight Back
Assam: Family On The Lookout For Man After Mid-Air Assault On IndiGo Flight
SummerSlam 2025 Main Event: CM Punk vs Gunther Could Deliver A Cash In
$200 Million White House Ballroom: Who’s Funding Donald Trump’s Lavish ‘One Beautiful Ballroom’?
Urine Water? Odisha Engineer Falls Sick After Drinking Urine-Mixed Water In Office
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif
Shah Rukh Khan Left Hum Tum Director Grinning When He Said He Should Have Won The National Award For Swades Not Saif

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?