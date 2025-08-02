Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams National Awards For Honoring Kerala Story Over Defaming State, Spreading Communalism

Both the ruling CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala are pretty furious about “Kerala Story” snagging awards for Best Director and Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards.

Sudipto Sen got the Best Director nod, while Prasantanu Mohapatra picked up Best Cinematography—for a film that’s already been a lightning rod for controversy.

Pinarayi Vijayan angry over Kerala Story getting honoured at 71st National Film Awards

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan didn’t mince words. He put out a statement blasting the jury, saying that honoring a movie which, in his view, “defamed Kerala and spread communalism” was a slap in the face to India’s long tradition of films that actually promote religious harmony and unity.

He went further, accusing the jury of pushing the Sangh Parivar’s communal playbook.

He called on everyone who cares about democracy to speak up and push back, warning that turning art into a tool for division needs to be resisted.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan also chimes in

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan wasn’t any softer. He flat out said that the awards were handed to Kerala Story to fuel religious hatred. For him, it’s crystal clear: The BJP is using the National Film Awards to run a hate campaign and spread lies about Kerala. He accused the central government of twisting the awards process for political gain.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty also chimed in, arguing that this recognition cheapens the achievements of other Malayalam films.

He called it unfortunate that a film “full of baseless allegations and hate campaigns” got such a big platform. According to him, this kind of recognition basically encourages efforts to divide people, something that goes against India’s pluralistic values.

If you rewind to the movie’s release in 2023, it already caused a political uproar in Kerala.

The story—about women from Kerala being forcibly converted to Islam and ending up with ISIS—was immediately slammed by both the CPI(M) and Congress as a smear job on the state.

For them, the film wasn’t just a movie; it was an attack on Kerala’s image. And now, with these awards, the debate’s heating up all over again.

