Home > Entertainment > 71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress

71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress

The 71st National Film Awards 2025 ignited Bollywood buzz! Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan shared Best Actor, while Rani Mukerji and Sanya Malhotra split Best Actress. The list is long and exciting, check it out now!

71st National Film Awards Full Winners List
71st National Film Awards Full Winners List

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 1, 2025 18:57:00 IST

The 71st National Film Awards 2025 would literally blow out the Indian cinema realm with a superlative celebration of talent and storytelling amidst the brilliance of cinema! 

Full-fledged awards from pan-regional masterpieces to socially charged stories above the masses were uplifted as part of India’s diverse cinematic tapestry-would keep fans buzzing with excitement and pride. It’s been a year of surprises and snubs leading to great debate among fans into who this year’s winners are, the results are here!

71st National Film Awards 2025 Winners List

  • Best Feature Film :  12th fail
  • Best film providing wholesome entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahani
  • Best film promoting national social and environmental values – Sam Bahadur
  • Best Hindi Film:  Kathal : A Jackfruit Mystery
  • Best Gujrati Film: Vash
  • Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
  • Best Director:  The Kerala Story – Sudipta Sen
  • Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail (Hindi), Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan (Hindi)
  • Best Actress: Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), Sanya Malhotra for Kathal (Hindi)
  • Best Supporting Actor:  Vijayraghavan for Pookaalam and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking
  • Best Supporting Actress: Janki bodiwala for Vash and Urvashi for Ullozhukku
  • Best Dialogue: “Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai”
  • Best Cinematography: The Kerela Story
  • Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma for 12th Fail (Hindi)
  • Best Lyrics: Swanand Kirkire for “Fandry” from Kathal (Hindi)
  • Best Male Playback Singer: PVN Rohit for ‘Premisthunna’ from Baby
  • Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao for “Chaleya” Jawaan
  • Best Choreography: Vaibhavi merchant for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahaani
  • Best Make Up:  Sam Bahadur
  • Best Costume Design: Sam Bhadur
  • Best Action Direction: Hanu-Man
  • Best Music Direction: Vaathi – G Prakash Kumar
  • Best Music Director Background: Animal- Harahavardhan Rameshwar

Shah Rukh Khan’s Historic Victory: First National Award

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, received his first National Award for Best Actor for ‘Jawan’ for the first time in his career of three decades. This was a very emotional and heart melting moment for SRK fans. SRK shared this award with Vikrant Massey for 12th fail. “This is for every dreamer,” said SRK, dedicating it to his team.

Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji: Fan’s Favourite

The childhood dream of Vikrant Massey of sharing the coveted Best Actor win came true with his performance as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. “I prayed for this,” Massey told News18 earlier.

Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, was crowned as the Best Actress award for her iconic role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, where she portrayed a mother’s fierce battle. The two complemented each other’s strength in subtle storytelling, with 12th Fail as the Best Feature Film. Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, was crowned with the title of Best Hindi Film, another surprise of the night. 

Thus, the 71st National Film Awards made 2023, a year in itself for Indian cinema, with commercial hits blending with some truly hard-hitting stories. As winners are to be awarded by the President Droupadi Murmu, the industry brims with pride and anticipation of what could come next.

Also Read: Bollywood’s King Prepares For National Award Victory: Shah Rukh Khan For Best Actor In ‘Jawan’!

Tags: BollywoodJawan movienational awardsshah rukh khanvikrant massey

RELATED News

Watch Now: ‘Arabia Kadali’ Trailer Unveiled! Satya Dev And Anandhi Star In Emotional Telugu Series
Know Everything About Comedian Kaviraj Singh! ‘Bill Burr of India’ Faces Cancel Culture Over Sexist Jokes
OTT Alert! Housefull 5, Kyunki Saas 2 And More, Must-Watch Releases This Weekend
Farah Khan Says Kajol Acts Totally Different Around Ajay Devgn, Calls Her A True ‘Pativrata’ Wife In Real Life
Sydney Sweeney’s India Fan Clubs Outshine Shah Rukh Khan And Amitabh Bachchan, Is This Real?

LATEST NEWS

CBI Court Mohali Convicts 5 Police Officers In Fake Encounter Case
Bapatla Police Bust PAN-India Cyber Crime Gang: Two Arrested, 127 Cases Across 18 States, ₹50 Lakh Looted
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley Set Record For Most 50 Plus Partnerships vs India
ECI slams Rahul For Irresponsible Threats, Says His Comments Deplorable
Race Against Death: Indian Diplomatic Intervention Puts Death Sentence of Nimisha Priya on Hold in Yemen
CBSE Releases The Class 12 Compartment Result 2025, Check Details
Akash Deep Shares Heated Moment with Ben Duckett, KL Rahul Intervenes – Watch
Welcome To This Town Where It’s Illegal To Die – But Why?
Police Deployed In Pune Following Tensions Over Social Media Post
T-BJP Slams CM Revanth Reddy Over ‘Threats’ To Young Journalists
71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress
71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress
71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress
71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?