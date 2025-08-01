71st National Film Awards 2025: Bollywood Superstar SRK Wins His First National Award, Rani Mukerji Rules As Best Actress

The 71st National Film Awards 2025 would literally blow out the Indian cinema realm with a superlative celebration of talent and storytelling amidst the brilliance of cinema!

Full-fledged awards from pan-regional masterpieces to socially charged stories above the masses were uplifted as part of India’s diverse cinematic tapestry-would keep fans buzzing with excitement and pride. It’s been a year of surprises and snubs leading to great debate among fans into who this year’s winners are, the results are here!

71st National Film Awards 2025 Winners List

Best Feature Film : 12th fail

: 12th fail Best film providing wholesome entertainment – Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahani

– Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahani Best film promoting national social and environmental values – Sam Bahadur

– Sam Bahadur Best Hindi Film : Kathal : A Jackfruit Mystery

: Kathal : A Jackfruit Mystery Best Gujrati Film : Vash

: Vash Best Bengali Film : Deep Fridge

: Deep Fridge Best Director : The Kerala Story – Sudipta Sen

: The Kerala Story – Sudipta Sen Best Actor: Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail (Hindi), Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan (Hindi)

Vikrant Massey for 12th Fail (Hindi), Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan (Hindi) Best Actress : Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), Sanya Malhotra for Kathal (Hindi)

: Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (Hindi), Sanya Malhotra for Kathal (Hindi) Best Supporting Actor : Vijayraghavan for Pookaalam and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking

: Vijayraghavan for Pookaalam and Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar for Parking Best Supporting Actress : Janki bodiwala for Vash and Urvashi for Ullozhukku

: Janki bodiwala for Vash and Urvashi for Ullozhukku Best Dialogue: “Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai”

“Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai” Best Cinematography: The Kerela Story

The Kerela Story Best Sound Design: Kunal Sharma for 12th Fail (Hindi)

Kunal Sharma for 12th Fail (Hindi) Best Lyrics : Swanand Kirkire for “Fandry” from Kathal (Hindi)

: Swanand Kirkire for “Fandry” from Kathal (Hindi) Best Male Playback Singer: PVN Rohit for ‘Premisthunna’ from Baby

PVN Rohit for ‘Premisthunna’ from Baby Best Female Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao for “Chaleya” Jawaan

Shilpa Rao for “Chaleya” Jawaan Best Choreography: Vaibhavi merchant for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahaani

Vaibhavi merchant for Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem kahaani Best Make Up: Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur Best Costume Design: Sam Bhadur

Sam Bhadur Best Action Direction: Hanu-Man

Hanu-Man Best Music Direction: Vaathi – G Prakash Kumar

Vaathi – G Prakash Kumar Best Music Director Background: Animal- Harahavardhan Rameshwar

Shah Rukh Khan’s Historic Victory: First National Award

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, received his first National Award for Best Actor for ‘Jawan’ for the first time in his career of three decades. This was a very emotional and heart melting moment for SRK fans. SRK shared this award with Vikrant Massey for 12th fail. “This is for every dreamer,” said SRK, dedicating it to his team.

Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji: Fan’s Favourite

The childhood dream of Vikrant Massey of sharing the coveted Best Actor win came true with his performance as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. “I prayed for this,” Massey told News18 earlier.

Rani Mukerji, on the other hand, was crowned as the Best Actress award for her iconic role in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, where she portrayed a mother’s fierce battle. The two complemented each other’s strength in subtle storytelling, with 12th Fail as the Best Feature Film. Kathal, starring Sanya Malhotra, was crowned with the title of Best Hindi Film, another surprise of the night.

Thus, the 71st National Film Awards made 2023, a year in itself for Indian cinema, with commercial hits blending with some truly hard-hitting stories. As winners are to be awarded by the President Droupadi Murmu, the industry brims with pride and anticipation of what could come next.

