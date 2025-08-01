Home > Entertainment > 71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan And Vikrant Massey Share Best Actor Award For Jawan And 12th Fail, Rani Mukerji Wins Best Actress

After 33 years in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is finally set to win his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful double role in Jawan, marking a historic milestone in his legendary career.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 19:03:00 IST

At the 71st National Film Awards, Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan shared the Best Actor prize for 12th Fail and Jawan, respectively.  Rani Mukerji’s strong performance earned her the Best Actress award.  Bollywood is rewarding talent, impact, and cinematic genius in 2025 with these victories. The announcement is anticipated to be made at a news conference in Delhi today.  According to a source, this would be his first-ever National Award victory.

He’s on pop charts his life’s range, but now this recognition sanctioned by Directorate of Film Festivals of the Indian government adds legitimacy to his incredible talent as a performer and reflects an ever-living legacy as well. Once confirmed at the 71st National Film Awards-that announcement would leave millions of his fans throughout the world rejoicing with commemorative celebrations destined to uplift the cause for which so long they have endured their ardor for probably the most gifted sharer ever.

Versatile Bollywood Legend

Right from 1992, Shah Rukh Khan has acted in various genres ranging from serious thrillers and romantic stories to sensitive social commentaries. He is, in himself, a testimony to his range as an artist. Over the years, he has emoted-for-a-lifetime performances in movies that have included Darr, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, and Chak De. Most of these performances were felt worthy of a National Award by the audience and critics alike.

In Jawan, he has performed with an incredible mixture of commercial elements and strong social messages. As a father-son duo standing for one cause to fight against institutional corruption, Khan’s performance was charming and highly emotionally engaging which resonated among audiences all over the country.

The Long-Awaited Recognition

This possible victory for Jawan is akin to the fulfillment of a wonderful career and a well-deserved recognition of his art as a contribution. For years, there has been a long-standing argument between cinema lovers regarding his National Award omission for some of his career-high performances. Certainly, the box-office success bandwagon was achievement of all achievements, but ultimately it is the medal that is awarded to the best film at the National Awards.

His Jawan victory would not only be a personal triumph but also a symbolic event for the film world, partying with a superstar who has repeatedly redefined and reinvented himself for younger generations of film audiences.

