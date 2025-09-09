LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Climate change may destroy Bengal tiger's home, study suggests

Climate change may destroy Bengal tiger's home, study suggests

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 9, 2025 02:01:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 11 (ANI): Last coastal stronghold of an iconic predator, the endangered Bengal tiger, could be destroyed by climate change and rising sea levels over the next 50 years, a recent study claims.

According to Bill Laurance, lead researcher of the study, fewer than 4,000 Bengal tigers are alive today. That’s a really low number for the world’s biggest cat, which used to be far more abundant but today is mainly confined to small areas of India and Bangladesh.

“Spanning more than 10,000 square kilometres, the Sundarbans region of Bangladesh and India is the biggest mangrove forest on Earth, and also the most critical area for Bengal tiger survival,” said Sharif Mukul, lead author of the study.

Explaining the findings of their research Mukul said, “What is most terrifying is that our analyses suggest tiger habitats in the Sundarbans will vanish entirely by 2070.”

Finding of the study were published in the journal of Science of The Total Environment.

The researchers used computer simulations to assess the future suitability of the low-lying Sundarban region for tigers and their prey species, using mainstream estimates of climatic trends from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Their analyses included factors such as extreme weather events and sea-level rise.

“Beyond climate change, the Sundarbans are under growing pressure from industrial developments, new roads, and greater poaching. So, tigers are getting a double whammy — greater human encroachment on the one hand and a worsening climate and associated sea-level rises on the other,” said Laurance.

The researchers stated that the more of the Sundarbans that can be conserved — via new protected areas and reducing illegal poaching — the more resilient it will be to future climatic extremes and rising sea levels.

“Our analyses are a preliminary picture of what could happen if we don’t start to look after Bengal tigers and their critical habitats,” said Mukul. (ANI)

“There is no other place like the Sundarbans left on Earth. We have to look after this iconic ecosystem if we want amazing animals like the Bengal tiger to have a chance of survival,” added Laurance. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

