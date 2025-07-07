Confirmed! Smriti Irani Returns To TV As Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot- First Leaked Look Goes Viral!

The iconic Indian television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, after 25 years of its first premiere, is going to make its comeback with its reboot. The first leaked glimpse of Smriti Irani as ‘Tulsi Virani’ has made fans flood social media with nostalgia and love for the character.

Smriti Irani’s Nostalgic Return in Traditional Elegance

In the leaked first look, Smriti Irani is seen embodying Tulsi Virani’s timeless charm, not even a single day younger. Irani has charmed the fans once again with her Banarasi Saree with beautiful and rich zari border.

Fans have flooded social media with praise, with comments like, “Pyaari lag rahi hai Tulsi Mihir Virani so pretty” and “Aaj bhi waise he lagti hai jaise pehle lagti thi Sundar,” reflecting the overwhelming excitement.

Smriti Irani’s Emotional Connection to the Role

Irani, who is still fresh in Indian daily soap viewers for her character of Tulsi, shared a heartfelt statement about her return: “Some journeys come full circle—not for nostalgia, but for purpose. Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not merely stepping back into a role but reconnecting with a story that has significantly shaped Indian television and my own life.”

“It was emotion, memory, ritual,” Irani said, recalling how families would pause their routines to watch the show together.

Fans Celebrate and Draw Comparisons

The leaked first look has sparked a wave of nostalgia, with fans describing it as “childhood knocking again.” However, some netizens have taken this as an opportunity to taunt Anupamaa, with comments like, “Tulsi aagyi matlab Anupamaa ka bura time shuru hogya ab.”

While some speculated whether the image was AI-generated, the majority showered love on Irani’s return, with one fan stating, “Once again she is back to rule the television industry.”

A Legacy That Redefined Indian Television

Ekta kapoor’s saas bhi kabhi bahu thi had an exceptional cultural run of 8 long years making it India’s one of the longest running tv shows. It created the stardom of Smriti Irani and co-star Amar Upadhyay who played Mihir Virani.

Creative director Nivedita Basu who was a part of the original team stated ”it was just a show- it was a cultural craze, a game changer for prime time Indian soaps.”

