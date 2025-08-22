LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?

Is Rajinikanth's Coolie craze fading away as it has barely earned Rs 6.25 crore on Day 8, although in first week it has pocketed Rs 223.40 crore! Now faced with War 2 heat, mixed reviews and soaring expectations, will Thalaiva's star power roar up?

Coolie Box Office Day 8 Collection
Coolie Box Office Day 8 Collection

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 22, 2025 09:31:24 IST

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has amassed a staggering Rs 223.50 crore in India in its opening week from the domestic box office, raking in a stagnant Rs 6.25 crore on day 8. The film, released in a face-off with War 2, has proved Rajinikanth’s everlasting star power, mixed reviews and changing audience dynamics. Although, the movie has already entered the Rs 200 club but what will be it’s grossing pace now?

Coolie’s Thunderous Start Fades

Coolie exploded in incredible decibels when it opened with a record-breaking Rs 65 crore at the Indian box office. This is Rajinikanth’s biggest domestic debut, and only Leo is second to it as the highest for a Tamil film.

The frenzy was fueled even more by Independence Day, netting Rs 28-30 crore within Tamil Nadu and another Rs 75 crore from foreign markets for a Rs 150 crore worldwide opening. The wind blew downward from the very next day,  collections dropped to Rs 12 crore by Monday and in the next week on Tuesday, only a paltry Rs 6.25 crore on day 8, the lowest till now.

The action-thriller had an occupancy of 17.67% in Tamil on Day 8, August 21. 2025, while the overall Hindi occupancy was 10.64%.  Mixed feedback and not meeting fans’ expectations perhaps dulling the initial hype while the film still larps past War 2’s Rs 199.25 crore week one total.

Rajinikanth’s Star Power Against Market 

At age 74, Rajinikanth continues to be a box office monster, with Coolie passing the lifetime collections of Brahmastra and Kantara on a global scale, reaching Rs 432 crore by day 8. But with a budget of Rs 350 crore, consistent performance is needed.. 

The brawl with War 2 split audiences, and the plot of Coolie, a vengeance tale of Deva (Rajinikanthan) going after gangster Simon (Nagarjuna) seems to have failed at generating sufficient word-of-mouth despite despite the appearances of  Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan.

What Lies Ahead for Coolie?

Coolie would become the second-highest of Rajinikanth, taking collections of Rs 429.75 crore worldwide by day 7. This is behind 2.0, which made Rs 691 crore while Jailer grossed Rs 604.5 crore.

For battling giants, it will have to get over weekday slumps and exploit the second weekend. The overseas collections, very strong at $20 million, and fan adoration hold some promise, but the looming threat from Saiyaara and Chhaava is worrying. Would Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dream and Rajinikanth’s magic be enough to get Coolie into the ₹600 crore club?

Also Read: War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Can Hrithik-NTR Action Thriller Touch Rajinikanth’s 200 Crore Mark?

Tags: box officerajinikanth

RELATED News

Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
‘Change Behind The Bushes’: Karisma Kapoor’s Candid Look At Vintage Bollywood
This Actress Lives in a Chawl Even After Marrying Husband With Net Worth of Rs 10000 Crore

LATEST NEWS

SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Zelenskyy Holds Discussion With Netherlands PM Over Security Arrangements from US-European Allies
Gaza City Faces Famine and Violence as Israeli Military Strikes and Gunfire Kill 33
John Cena’s Social Media Mystery, Interpreting Lionel Messi’s Post Prior To The Final Game
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?