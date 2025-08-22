Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Blockbuster Start Slows Down, Can It Hit Rs 600 Crore?

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has amassed a staggering Rs 223.50 crore in India in its opening week from the domestic box office, raking in a stagnant Rs 6.25 crore on day 8. The film, released in a face-off with War 2, has proved Rajinikanth’s everlasting star power, mixed reviews and changing audience dynamics. Although, the movie has already entered the Rs 200 club but what will be it’s grossing pace now?

Coolie’s Thunderous Start Fades

Coolie exploded in incredible decibels when it opened with a record-breaking Rs 65 crore at the Indian box office. This is Rajinikanth’s biggest domestic debut, and only Leo is second to it as the highest for a Tamil film.

The frenzy was fueled even more by Independence Day, netting Rs 28-30 crore within Tamil Nadu and another Rs 75 crore from foreign markets for a Rs 150 crore worldwide opening. The wind blew downward from the very next day, collections dropped to Rs 12 crore by Monday and in the next week on Tuesday, only a paltry Rs 6.25 crore on day 8, the lowest till now.

The action-thriller had an occupancy of 17.67% in Tamil on Day 8, August 21. 2025, while the overall Hindi occupancy was 10.64%. Mixed feedback and not meeting fans’ expectations perhaps dulling the initial hype while the film still larps past War 2’s Rs 199.25 crore week one total.

Rajinikanth’s Star Power Against Market

At age 74, Rajinikanth continues to be a box office monster, with Coolie passing the lifetime collections of Brahmastra and Kantara on a global scale, reaching Rs 432 crore by day 8. But with a budget of Rs 350 crore, consistent performance is needed..

The brawl with War 2 split audiences, and the plot of Coolie, a vengeance tale of Deva (Rajinikanthan) going after gangster Simon (Nagarjuna) seems to have failed at generating sufficient word-of-mouth despite despite the appearances of Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan.

What Lies Ahead for Coolie?

Coolie would become the second-highest of Rajinikanth, taking collections of Rs 429.75 crore worldwide by day 7. This is behind 2.0, which made Rs 691 crore while Jailer grossed Rs 604.5 crore.

For battling giants, it will have to get over weekday slumps and exploit the second weekend. The overseas collections, very strong at $20 million, and fan adoration hold some promise, but the looming threat from Saiyaara and Chhaava is worrying. Would Lokesh Kanagaraj’s dream and Rajinikanth’s magic be enough to get Coolie into the ₹600 crore club?

Also Read: War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Can Hrithik-NTR Action Thriller Touch Rajinikanth’s 200 Crore Mark?