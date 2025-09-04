Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon

That wait is far behind us and all Thalaivar fans are ready to see the blockbuster action-drama, Coolie, with the one and only Rajinikanth on a digital platform. The film that glowed on the big screen and led the box office will now be heading straight to the living rooms to bring high-octane action and engulfing plot to audiences everywhere.

Directed by the celebrated Lokesh Kanagaraj, film Coolie has engulfed the viewers with its violent storyline and the dominant screen presence of Rajinikanth, and its next OTT release is likely to generate another explosion of hype. The action will be an important step in the film, and it will reach further than its successful theatre performance.

Coolie Streaming Platform and Release Date

It has been finally announced that “Coolie” will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting September 11, 2025. This will release the movie to an audience of more than 240 countries and territories.

The action-oriented movie will be released in the original Tamil language and accommodate diversity in the country by releasing the dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The high demand and popularity of the movie is indicated by the short period between its theatrical debut on August 14th and its digital launch.

Coolie Stellar Cast and Plot Details

In addition to the superstar, Rajinikanth, the film, Coolie, has an excellent ensemble cast, including the mighty actor Nagarjuna in a key role. The story of the film is of the former coolie Deva (Rajinikanth), who gets deep into an underworld of dangerous crime, as he tries to uncover the strange murder of his closest friend.

This path takes him to deal with a smuggling cartel that is headed by a merciless gangster Simon (Nagarjuna). It is a powerful story of survival, loyalty and vengeance, an action movie with explosive scenes and a passion filled plot. Its great cast and captivating plot make this movie an exciting film as it is watched on Prime Video.

