LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon

Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon

Rajinikanth’s blockbuster action-drama Coolie starring Nagarjuna is coming to Amazon Prime Video from September 11, 2025. Available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film promises high-octane action, underworld drama, and an explosive story of loyalty, vengeance, and survival

Coolie OTT release: Rajinikanth action-drama streams September 11 (Pc: X Via @OTT_Trackers)
Coolie OTT release: Rajinikanth action-drama streams September 11 (Pc: X Via @OTT_Trackers)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 4, 2025 17:49:08 IST

That wait is far behind us and all Thalaivar fans are ready to see the blockbuster action-drama, Coolie, with the one and only Rajinikanth on a digital platform. The film that glowed on the big screen and led the box office will now be heading straight to the living rooms to bring high-octane action and engulfing plot to audiences everywhere.

Directed by the celebrated Lokesh Kanagaraj, film Coolie has engulfed the viewers with its violent storyline and the dominant screen presence of Rajinikanth, and its next OTT release is likely to generate another explosion of hype. The action will be an important step in the film, and it will reach further than its successful theatre performance.

Coolie Streaming Platform and Release Date

It has been finally announced that “Coolie” will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting September 11, 2025. This will release the movie to an audience of more than 240 countries and territories.

The action-oriented movie will be released in the original Tamil language and accommodate diversity in the country by releasing the dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The high demand and popularity of the movie is indicated by the short period between its theatrical debut on August 14th and its digital launch.

Coolie Stellar Cast and Plot Details

In addition to the superstar, Rajinikanth, the film, Coolie, has an excellent ensemble cast, including the mighty actor Nagarjuna in a key role. The story of the film is of the former coolie Deva (Rajinikanth), who gets deep into an underworld of dangerous crime, as he tries to uncover the strange murder of his closest friend.

This path takes him to deal with a smuggling cartel that is headed by a merciless gangster Simon (Nagarjuna). It is a powerful story of survival, loyalty and vengeance, an action movie with explosive scenes and a passion filled plot. Its great cast and captivating plot make this movie an exciting film as it is watched on Prime Video.

Also Read: On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

Tags: Coolie OTTCoolie OTT releaseRajinikanth Coolie Prime Video

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama
How ‘Master Of Transformation’ Ranveer Singh Has Set the Benchmark For On-Screen Physical Transformations High

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Pope Leo XIV Calls Out Gaza Offensive in Tense Meeting With Israel President Isaac Herzog – Shocking Information Revealed!
What Is Imli Called In English ? Discover Its Uses And Health Benefits
Kuki-Zo Council Agrees To Open NH-02; Tripartite SoO Agreement Signed In New Delhi
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon

QUICK LINKS