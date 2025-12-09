Countdown To 2026’s Major Release Begins: Kannada Star Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups’ New Poster Unveiled

Toxic movie: The makers of movie ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ on Tuesday revealed a dramatic new poster, marking the beginning of the 100-day countdown to its theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Already positioned as one of the biggest Indian releases of next year, the visual has further fuelled anticipation ahead of its arrival during the holiday season.

The poster shows Yash in a menacing, rugged avatar, leaning in a blood-soaked bathtub, flaunting tattoos and a muscular frame. With only a partial glimpse of his face visible under a streak of light, the look hints at a dark, intense storyline and has already triggered strong fan reactions online.

Festive Weekend Release & Massive Crew Line-Up

The film arrives during a crowded festival period overlapping Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid, suggesting a potentially powerful four-day opening at the box office.

Producers have also showcased the high-profile technical team attached to the project. The film features National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame and editing by Ujwal Kulkarni. Production design is handled by TP Abid, while Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) teams up with National Award-winning stunt duo Anbariv for large-scale action sequences.

Shot In Multiple Languages

Co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas, Toxic has been filmed in both English and Kannada and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is being pitched as one of the most ambitious action titles of 2026.

