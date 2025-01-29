Culpa Tuya Tops Charts As Prime Video Achieves Record-Breaking Viewership For 2024 International Originals

Prime Video has announced that the Spanish Original young adult movie “Culpa Tuya” has become the most-watched International Original on Prime Video ever at launch. The film, part of Mercedes Ron’s best-selling “Culpables” book trilogy, was released on December 27, 2024, and has since captivated audiences across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Global Success and Rankings

Upon its release, “Culpa Tuya” quickly climbed to the number 1 spot on Prime Video in over 170 countries, including Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It also secured a place in the Top 3 in the U.S. and U.K. and made it to the Top 10 in more than 220 countries. With 90% of its streams coming from viewers outside Spain, “Culpa Tuya” has now set a new benchmark as the most-watched International Original movie or series on Prime Video globally at launch.

Record-Breaking Viewership in 2024

Prime Video also released a list of the Top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from 2024, reflecting record-breaking viewership outside their country of origin. The success of these Originals highlights the diverse viewing habits of Prime Video customers. Seven different countries feature in the Top 10 list, showcasing the international appeal of Prime Video’s content.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Young adult content has proven to be a leading genre, attracting large audiences and creating dedicated fandoms. “Culpa Tuya” leads the charge, followed closely by the German Original “Maxton Hall: The World Between Us,” based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling “Save Me” series. Korean dramas (K-dramas) like “Marry My Husband” and “No Gain No Love” also made it to the Top 10, illustrating the growing consumption of cross-border content among younger demographics.

Spanish language Originals continue to drive significant international viewership on Prime Video. Other notable Spanish titles in the Top 10 include the post-apocalyptic action thriller “Apocalypse Z: The Beginning of the End,” the series adaptation of the hit thriller book trilogy “Red Queen,” and the Colombian Original series “Betty La Fea, The Story Continues.”

International stories from known brands have also performed well. The Italian Original spy series “Citadel: Diana” and Indian Original “Citadel: Honey Bunny,” both derived from the world of Prime Video’s Global Original series “Citadel,” were popular. Additionally, the Japanese Original “Like A Dragon: Yakuza,” a TV adaptation of SEGA’s iconic video game series, captured viewers’ attention.

“It’s been a landmark year for International Originals on Prime Video as we see customers increasingly watch international programming from inside and outside their country of origin,” said James Farrell, VP International Originals, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “Our International Originals strategy is built on the belief that great stories can come from anywhere and resonate everywhere. The success we’re seeing across genres and regions encourages us to continue investing in locally-produced stories for a local and international audience.”

International Originals not only reached global audiences but also broke viewership records in their countries of origin. Notable hits included “Mirzapur, Season 3” (India), the most-watched show ever on Prime Video in India during its launch weekend; “Oshi No Ko” (Japan), which had the biggest first-month performance for a Japanese Original ever in Japan; “Who Killed Him?” (Mexico), the most-viewed title of all time in Mexico; “The Park Maniac” (Brazil), the most-watched Brazilian Original of all time; “Nahir” (Argentina), the most-viewed title in Argentina in its first month; “Ourika” (France), the most-watched French Original scripted series in France; and “Operación Triunfo” (Spain), the most-watched local premiere and the Spanish Original that has driven the most sign-ups to Prime in the history of Prime Video in Spain.

ALSO READ: Comedian Ken Flores Dies At 28: Cause Of Death And What To Know