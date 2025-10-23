LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 20:18:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

By Zaheer Kachwala, Harshita Mary Varghese and Aditya Soni (Reuters) -David Ellison's Paramount Skydance is seen as the top contender to buy Warner Bros Discovery, with analysts and experts saying the tech scion's access to deep pockets and Washington ties give him an edge in what could be the media industry's biggest merger in years. Fresh off the Paramount-Skydance deal in August, the newly minted media mogul is eyeing one of Hollywood's prized assets that is home to HBO, Warner Bros Studio and a streaming unit with more than 120 million subscribers. His $60 billion approach was rejected by Warner Bros Discovery on Tuesday, Reuters first reported. But the company has put a for-sale sign and attracted other potential suitors including Comcast, Netflix and Apple, according to media reports. POTENTIAL $74 BILLION VALUATION At $30 a share – the price Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich estimates Warner Bros Discovery could fetch in a sale – the company would be valued at about $74 billion, a figure analysts say could deter some bidders but remains within reach for Ellison, whose father Larry Ellison is the world's second-richest person with a net worth of about $330 billion. Apple had $36.3 billion in cash at June-end and could easily raise debt to fund a takeover but it has historically avoided large deals – its biggest remains the $3 billion Beats purchase. Netflix holds about $9.3 billion in cash and has never done a deal exceeding $1 billion, while Comcast's $9.7 billion cash pile means any bid would likely rely heavily on debt or outside partners. "It seems that Paramount appears to be in pole position," said PP Foresight analyst Paolo Pescatore. IN PARTS OR WHOLE? Unlike Paramount, the other companies are also likely to be more interested in parts of Warner Bros Discovery than the whole company, which will saddle its buyer with around $35 billion in debt and declining cable TV assets, analysts said. "The studio would make sense for Netflix and Apple. The TV networks would make sense for the Comcast spinoff, while the studio would make sense for what is left of NBCU," eMarketer analyst Ross Benes said. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Tuesday reiterated the streamer is not interested in buying traditional TV networks but he did not mention studios. "We've been very clear in the past that we have no interest in owning legacy media networks, so there is no change there," he said during an earnings call. Apple has also shown little appetite for cable TV assets. Still, Warner Bros' vast film and TV library, along with HBO's acclaimed shows, would be a strong addition to Apple TV+. Comcast, meanwhile, is narrowing its focus to theme parks, streaming and core NBCUniversal film and TV assets by spinning off most of its waning cable networks. Buying Warner Bros would deepen that strategy, giving Universal's parks access to lucrative franchises such as "DC Comics" and "Harry Potter". TRUMP CARD David Ellison also enjoys a unique advantage over rival bidders – his father's close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump. Larry Ellison has long been a Republican mega-donor and one of the few high-profile tech executives who were openly supportive of Trump before last November's election. Analysts say that could help ease regulatory concerns arising from Paramount's potential buyout of Warner Bros Discovery – a deal that would hand control of a big swathe of U.S. cable networks as well as two crucial studios to Ellison. "If anyone does buy the whole thing, or even split it into two and buy the two bits, it's going to have to have the blessing of the current U.S. administration," said Clea Bourne, Head of Subject of Strategic Communications and Journalism at the Goldsmiths, University of London. "And that's where the Ellisons stand out very easily, because their cart is very close to the administration." (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala, Harshita Mary Varghese and Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Was Malaika Arora Ever Pregnant With Arjun Kapoor’s Baby? THIS Is How Actor Once Reacted To Their Pregnancy News: ‘Check With…’

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Agi Infra Approves Raising Of Funds Of Up To 5 Billion Rupees

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

Roper cuts annual profit forecast as acquisition costs bite

UP Horror: Man Murders Wife, Buries Her Body Under Bed, Sleeps Over It For Next 12 Days, Police Arrests Him With Help From…

‘Mai Dikhati Hu Badtameezi Kya Hoti Hai’: Woman Threatens A Man On Air India Flight Over Not Speaking Marathi- WATCH!

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

UK Police Arrests Three Men On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

True Tourism XP Redefines Travel with Honesty and Human Touch

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal
David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal
David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal
David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

QUICK LINKS