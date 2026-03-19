DEAD OR ALIVE: Where Is Dawood Ibrahim? Dhurandhar 2 Revives The BIG Mystery As Fans Go Wild Over Bade Sahab’s Appearance, All You Need To Know About Pakistan’s ‘Missing’ Man

The release of Dhurandhar 2 has revived the debate on the subject of Dawood Ibrahim, the architect of the 1993 Mumbai serial bombings as well as other terror attacks in India. Ibrahim did not escape India as a secret, so the term bade sahab is often used in pop culture, he carefully planned his escape and escaped with money, muscle and seemingly with the backing of Pakistan. By the early 1980s, he openly settled in Dubai, in a white palace, where Bollywood actors were invited to his house, where he could watch India Pakistan cricketing games in Sharjah. Officials in Dubai knew that he was there but turned a blind eye to him. But following the 13 bomb attacks in Mumbai that claimed the lives of hundreds and injured thousands, Ibrahim transferred to Karachi in Pakistan, where most of the wanted terrorist suspects in India feel secure, and he has supposedly resided there his entire life.

Is Dawood Ibrahim Alive?

Although the government of Islamabad continues to deny it, there is evidence of the contrary in the international record. In August 2020 under pressure by the Financial Action Task Force, Pakistan listed 88 individuals and entities under the UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions, including Dawood Ibrahim. His known addresses in Karachi, including the white house in Clifton, a house in the Defence Housing Authority and a bungalow palace in Noorabad is registered and his various aliases and Pakistani passports are all registered. These addresses are still validated by the UNSC Consolidated List of June 2025. The UN activities of Ibrahim involved backing Al Qaeda, funding Lashkar-e-Taiba and having a transnational network of drug trafficking and terror. In 2003, the United States declared him a Specially Designated Global Terrorist.

Dhurandhar 2 Dawood Ibrahim

Ibrahim is still alive thirty years later, a documented terrorist by the UN measures. India still brings the matter to the international forums indicating that D-Company started as a smuggling group and developed into a terrorist group. However, Pakistan still holds an ignorant stand regarding his location. He has changed places of residence and keeps a very low profile but his impunity has not ended. The publication of Dhurandhar 2 is a reminder to the world that even today the man who perpetrated some of the most gruesome acts of terror against India is still allegedly living in a nuclear military nation next to India, and that India is yet to receive justice.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh Net Worth: Inside Lavish Lifestyle, Career, Net Worth Of Durandhar 2’s Actor- Everything You Need To Know