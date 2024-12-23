Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Host Private Event To Introduce Daughter Dua To Paparazzi

The couple hosted a small gathering at the clubhouse of their residence to celebrate the arrival of their first child.

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone introduced their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, to the paparazzi on Monday.

In a first public appearance since ‘Dua’ birth on September 8, 2024, the couple hosted a small gathering at the clubhouse of their residence to celebrate the arrival of their first child.

They made a heartfelt request to photographers to respect their daughter’s privacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SCREEN (@ieentertainment)

Ranveer Singh expressed his joy, referring to Dua as “Laxmi,” a symbol of prosperity and happiness in their lives. With folded hands, he requested the photographers not to take pictures of their daughter. Deepika Padukone later joined the event, warmly interacting with the guests before leaving.

The event saw Deepika dressed in an elegant beige gown, while Ranveer opted for a white co-ord set. The couple, visibly happy, shared lighthearted moments with the paparazzi, including Ranveer planting a kiss on Deepika’s cheek.

Dua Padukone Singh

The couple revealed their daughter’s name, Dua, during Diwali celebrations, explaining that the name means “prayer” and reflects their gratitude. While they have yet to share her photos publicly, they had earlier shared a picture of her tiny feet on social media, accompanied by a loving message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Growing Trend In Bollywood

Deepika and Ranveer are among a growing number of Bollywood celebrities who prefer to keep their children away from the public eye. Stars like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have adopted similar policies to protect their children’s privacy.

Work Front

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for several films, including Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani and an action thriller tentatively titled Durandhar. Deepika Padukone recently starred in Singham Again, marking her entry into Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe as the franchise’s first female police officer.

Ranveer and Deepika, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy earlier this year in February.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied