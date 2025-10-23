Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

We have often seen Bollywood divas talk about the pay gap between genders, and with a visible and active pay gap, these Bollywood actresses have flourished as money makers and shattering stereotypes like a total badass.

They are the box office queens who have been very vocal about their financial independence.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Starting strong with Deepika Padukone, a true box office queen, she started her career with ‘Om Shanti Om’. Today, she has a net worth of approximately Rs. 500 crore, while Ranveer Singh is estimated to be around Rs. 245-362 crore. Irrespective of how much the couple earns, Ranveer truly adores the floor Deepika walks on.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Parents-to-be, Katrina and Vicky, are the power couple of Bollywood. Kat’s networth is around Rs. 224 crore, while Vicky’s at around Rs. 41 crore. Katrina’s networth is built by her successful beauty brand, Kay Beauty, and by her power-packed acting career.

3. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

The Third of going strong are Aishwarya and Abhishek. Former Miss World, Aishwarya, has an estimated net worth of Rs. 862 crore, and Abhishek’s net worth is around Rs. 280 crore. The couple has a successful acting career, making them a true power couple.

4. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough

From a successful acting career to a powerful business career, she knows how to handle both like a pro. Zinta’s estimated net worth is around Rs. 183 crore, and her husband Gene is at Rs. 25 crore.

5. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

The OG diva, Bipasha Basu, is known for a very successful modelling and acting career, which drove her networth to Rs. 111 crore. Karan, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of Rs. 15 crore.

