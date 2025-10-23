LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster California Afghanistan news bill gates donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi Bihar Gangster
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

Bollywood actresses who are not only big-screen icons but also financial powerhouses who know how to rule both worlds. Check out the divas and their net worths.

(Image Credit: Instagram @deepikapadukone and @katrinakaif)
(Image Credit: Instagram @deepikapadukone and @katrinakaif)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 23, 2025 14:39:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

We have often seen Bollywood divas talk about the pay gap between genders, and with a visible and active pay gap, these Bollywood actresses have flourished as money makers and shattering stereotypes like a total badass. 
They are the box office queens who have been very vocal about their financial independence. 

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 

Starting strong with Deepika Padukone, a true box office queen, she started her career with ‘Om Shanti Om’. Today, she has a net worth of approximately Rs. 500 crore, while Ranveer Singh is estimated to be around Rs. 245-362 crore. Irrespective of how much the couple earns, Ranveer truly adores the floor Deepika walks on.

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Parents-to-be, Katrina and Vicky, are the power couple of Bollywood. Kat’s networth is around Rs. 224 crore, while Vicky’s at around Rs. 41 crore. Katrina’s networth is built by her successful beauty brand, Kay Beauty, and by her power-packed acting career. 

3. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan 

The Third of going strong are Aishwarya and Abhishek. Former Miss World, Aishwarya, has an estimated net worth of Rs. 862 crore, and Abhishek’s net worth is around Rs. 280 crore. The couple has a successful acting career, making them a true power couple.

4. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough 

From a successful acting career to a powerful business career, she knows how to handle both like a pro. Zinta’s estimated net worth is around Rs. 183 crore, and her husband Gene is at Rs. 25 crore. 

5. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

The OG diva, Bipasha Basu, is known for a very successful modelling and acting career, which drove her networth to Rs. 111 crore. Karan, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of Rs. 15 crore.

Also Read: Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Drops: See When, Where, And How To Watch On Laptop, Mobile Phones And TV The Glamorous Drama!

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Actresses who earn more than their husbandsBollywood couple income comparisonBollywood gender pay gapBollywood power couplescelebrity net worth IndiaFemale stars in Bollywoodfinancially independent actressesRichest Bollywood actresses

RELATED News

‘Thank You, Tulsi Ji’: Bill Gates Makes Surprise Debut On Indian TV In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, WATCH!

Prabhas’ 46th Birthday Surprise: ‘Fauzi’ Unveiled, Promises Epic Pre-Independence Soldier Saga Full Of Thrills

Blanckanvas Media Lights Up the City with a Dazzling Diwali Celebration

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale 

Oasis, Lennon and Hendrix memorabilia on offer at Propstore music auction

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 31): Kolkata Thunderbolts celebrate Diwali with 3–1 win over Hyderabad Black Hawks

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

STMicro names new Italian board members, defusing tension with Rome

Pakistani Taliban Dares Army Chief Asim Munir After Killing 22 Soldiers In Kurram Ambush, ‘If You’re A Man, Come Fight Us’

Deadly Reel: Teen Dies After Being Run Over By Train While Filming Reel On Railway Track In Odisha

CHINA PLENUM COMMUNIQUE: TO GREATLY REVITALISE CONSUMPTION – XINHUA

Trump sanctions Russian oil majors, prompting oil price rise and India jitters

Who is Mukesh Sahani? Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar Deputy CM Face; Check His Net Worth, Education

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

QUICK LINKS