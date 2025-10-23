LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer Drops: See When, Where, And How To Watch On Laptop, Mobile Phones And TV The Glamorous Drama!

The official trailer for Emily In Paris Season 5 drops, taking Emily from Paris to Rome. New romance, career challenges, and iconic chaos await as Emily navigates life, love, and la dolce vita in ten binge-worthy episodes releasing December 18, 2025.

Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer: Emily’s Italian Adventure and New Romance(Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 23, 2025 12:47:49 IST

The signature style, the over-the-top romances, and the classic chaos that is America-in-Europe are returning with Emily in Paris making the official trailer drop for her fifth season. Lily Collins’s Emily Cooper is trading Parisian rooftops for Roman ruins, promising a brand new chapter that is full of professional challenges and an exciting new romance, to which fans can’t keep quiet.

The teaser that was released on October 22, 2025, said that Emily’s latest adventure is going to Italy, where she is heading Agence Grateau’s office in Rome. 

The trailer shows a passionate new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), set against scenery of Rome and Venice, proving that Emily’s heart will “Rome farther than ever before.” 

Be prepared for ten episodes that fans can binge on, with a new twist as Emily maneuvers through life’s challenges after a big career move seems to blow up in her face.

When and Where to Catch Emily in Rome

Mark your calendars as there is news of Emily in Paris Season 5, due to be streamed internationally on December 18, 2025. It will see all ten episodes released simultaneously to facilitate binge-watching over the holidays.



The fifth season of Emily in Paris falls under the Netflix umbrella, where the show is under exclusive contract with the streaming giant.

Love Triangle’s Roman Holiday

But the trailer is crammed with Marcello, Emily’s new Roman boyfriend, and her freshly minted life in Italy. Key returning cast members include Lucas Bravo (Gabriel) and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie), with their characters confirmed for the fifth season, meaning Emily’s love life won’t get any easier with even the change of location.

The season is dubbed as “a tale of two cities”, referring-as it is-of Rome and Paris, thus suggesting that Emily will straddle both her new life and her past. With both Gabriel and Alfie now back in the picture and Emily’s new romance with Marcello brewing against an Italian vista, the drama is set to be more entangled than ever before.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 12:23 PM IST
Tags: Emily in ParisEmily In Paris Season 5Netflix series 2025

Japan's Hashimoto clinches third straight all-around title at gymnastics world championships

