Home > Entertainment > Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Stream Comedy Series, Cast, Plot, Episodes, And All You Need To Know

Shrinking Season 3 premieres in India on January 28, 2026, exclusively on Apple TV+. Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, the dramedy explores grief, healing, and moving forward. Weekly episodes until April 8 keep fans hooked on heartfelt comedy.

Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Apple TV+ Premiere Details (Pc: IMDB)
Shrinking Season 3 India Release: Apple TV+ Premiere Details (Pc: IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 22, 2025 12:34:20 IST

The heart-wrenching yet damn funny dramedy Shrinking fans should definitely mark the date! This is when the show would finally release its much-awaited third season, which would come out for viewing in India on January 28, 2026, Wednesday, on Apple TV+. The new season will start off with a bang, featuring a one-hour special premiere episode as a launch for the new season that’ll mix completely unfiltered raw emotion with sharp feel-good comedy.

After the one-off premiere, the new season will continue with weekly releases until the big final on April 8, 2026, comprising a total of 11 episodes. The co-creation of the series continues with Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence, and Brett Goldstein and will take you through Jimmy, a therapist, going through this messy and unusual grief journey with his odd group of coworkers and patients.

Key OTT Details

So, where to view it: In India, Shrinking Season 3 will exclusively stream on Apple TV+. The platform is home to other respected series, like The Morning Show, and requires payment for a subscription to access. Episodes will drop weekly, keeping viewers guessing and conversing about the developments of the show.

Cast and Plot Evolution

The beloved ensemble cast is making a return, led by Jason Segel as the rule-breaking therapist Jimmy Laird and Hollywood legend Harrison Ford as his curmudgeonly mentor, Dr. Paul Rhoades, who is dealing with his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Also returning are Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, and Lukita Maxwell.

Season 3 is also set to feature exciting new guest stars, including Jeff Daniels as Jimmy’s estranged father, and a major guest role for Michael J. Fox, reunitating him with co-creator Bill Lawrence. While the first two seasons were respectively about grief and forgiveness, the theme of the third season will actually be about moving forward.

This was expected to bring about deeper emotional diving as the characters wade through the snares from their past and seek a real and permanent change in their lives. The 11 episodes will give fans plenty of time to witness the next stage of healing for this found family.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 12:34 PM IST
