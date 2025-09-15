‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match us news cancel culture asia cup 2025 India Pakistan match
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut

'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' slashed through records with a $70M debut, becoming the highest-grossing anime opening in the US history. It topped 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' and led a strong September box office comeback. The global total has now reportedly reached nearly $178 million.

'Demon Slayer Infinity Castle' is dominating the box office with a $70M debut, the biggest anime opening ever, beating The Conjuring and sparking a September rebound. (Photo: X/@DemonSlayerUSA)
'Demon Slayer Infinity Castle' is dominating the box office with a $70M debut, the biggest anime opening ever, beating The Conjuring and sparking a September rebound. (Photo: X/@DemonSlayerUSA)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 15, 2025 03:13:13 IST

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle made history this weekend, becoming the highest-grossing anime debut at the North American box office, The Associated Press reported Sunday. The film pulled in a whopping $70 million, overtaking The Conjuring: Last Rites and landing straight at No. 1 spot, according to Comscore estimates.

The Sony-owned Crunchyroll release, the report said, shattered expectations by dethroning the long-standing record held by 1999 Pokemon: The First Movie’, which had opened to $31 million at the time.

Global Domination and Franchise Finale

Directed by Ufotable, the movie has also appears to have made waves at an international level, raking in $132.1 million from across 49 global markets, for a combined total of $177.8 million, as reported by AP. It’s the first in a three-part finale that brings the popular Shonen anime saga to a climactic end.

About The Movie Plot

The story continues the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted swordsman fighting demons alongside his sister Nezuko, who was turned into one. Their battle to preserve their humanity has seemingly captivated global audiences.

Box Office Analyst: ‘Unpredictable’

“This performance by this particular film shows the unpredictability of the box office,” AP quoted Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, as saying. “If we were sitting here, let’s say a month or even a couple of weeks ago, would we be thinking, ‘Wow, a Japanese anime film would be number one at the box office, overperform and bring in $70 million?’ If you predicted that, kudos to you.”

Top 10: A Mixed Bag of Genres

The second place has been secured by ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’, which reportedly added $26 million to its domestic total of $131 million. Third in place, per the latest ComScore ratings, was ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’, which debuted at an estimated $18.1 million.

Other notable openings include:

  • The Long Walk (Lionsgate) $11.5 million
  • Toy Story (30th Anniversary) $3.5 million
  • Weapons $2.75 million
  • Hamilton (Disney) $2.2 million
  • Freakier Friday $2.1 million
  • Spinal Tap II: The End Continues $1.6 million
  • The Sound of Music (60th Anniversary) $1.4 million

Strong September Rebound

After a notably slow August, the success of Demon Slayer and Last Rites‘ is pointing to an apparent box office rebound.

This shows that two months of down trending box office can be totally reversed over the course of a couple of weekends, Dergarabedian said, per AP.

He added that upcoming releases like Jordan Peeles HIM and Paul Thomas Anderson‘s One Battle After Another could continue the momentum.

September… is proving to be an absolutely fantastic post-summer month for movies and for audiences and for movie theaters, the ComScore analyst added.

Tags: anime movieDemon Slayer Infinity Castle

RELATED News

"I found India a perfect match…": 'Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers' director Masakazu Hashimoto speaks on Indian connection
"I'm still having trouble": Sharon Osbourne speaks on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's death almost 2 months later
Julianne Moore talks about her relationship with Bart Freundlich, says " it is just about being together "
Divya Khossla extends gratitude to fans for their love on 'Ek Chatur Naar'
Raveena Tandon Urges Team India To Make Powerful Post-Match Gesture After Asia Cup Clash With Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

High alert issued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following rain forecast between September 15 to 19
Wordle Game For September 15, 2025: Check Out The Clues To Decode This 5 Letter Word
‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut
Dhol tasha troupe in Pune launches signature campaign for DJ free festivals
India's luggage market to touch Rs 267 bn by 2028, branded segment to outperform: Motilal Oswal
Gambhir expresses solidarity with Pahalgam attack victims, lauds Indian Armed forces following India's Asia Cup win over Pakistan
Montezuma Creek Area Takes a Hit as Tornadoes Tear Through Southeastern Utah, Destroying Homes
Hyderabad: Man Allegedly Kills Reportedly Sick Three-Year-Old Child, Throws Body In Musi River
Trump Administration Pushes to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook Ahead of Key Vote on Interest Rate
Amit Shah inaugurates Phase-2 Kanya Chhatralaya and Rs 100 crore "Dikri Dattak Yojana" at Sardar Dham
‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut
‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut
‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut
‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Hits No. 1 as Anime Film Slices Through Box Office With Record $70M Debut

QUICK LINKS