"Desh mein ekta aur bhaichaare ka sandesh diya..": Rahul Gandhi remembers contributions of music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): As the country celebrates the birth anniversary of legendary singer-songwriter Dr Bhupen Hazarika today, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, remembered the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose voice echoed in the hearts of people.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Assam ki lok sanskriti aur Bhartiye sangeet ko vaishwik pehchaan dilaane vaale mahaan gaayak aur sangeetkar Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika ji ki jayanti par unhe naman karta hu. Unki rachnaon ne shetra aur bhasha ki seemaon ke pare ja kar pure desh mein ekta auUnka ye amulyar bhaichaare ka sandesh diya. yogdaan aane vaali peedhiyon ko hamesha prerit karta rahega” (I pay tribute to the great singer and musician, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, who brought global recognition to Assam’s folk culture and Indian music, on his birth anniversary. His creations transcended regional and linguistic boundaries, spreading a message of unity and brotherhood across the entire country. His invaluable contribution will continue to inspire generations to come.)

असम की लोक संस्कृति और भारतीय संगीत को वैश्विक पहचान दिलाने वाले महान गायक और संगीतकार भारत रत्न भूपेन हजारिका जी की जयंती पर उन्हें नमन करता हूं। उनकी रचनाओं ने क्षेत्र और भाषा की सीमाओं के परे जा कर पूरे देश में एकता और भाईचारे का संदेश दिया। उनका यह अमूल्य योगदान आने वाली… pic.twitter.com/ufdCrkmJt0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2025

Born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, Bhpen Hazarika left an indelible mark as a musician, singer, composer, and poet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary on Monday.

PM Modi called the contribution of Bhupen Hazarika in music unforgettable. In a post on X, he said, “My salutations to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, who gave Assam’s culture global recognition, on his birth anniversary. His contribution to Indian culture and the music world will remain unforgettable.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the legendary singer and paid a heartfelt tribute to him in his blog.

He wrote, “Today, 8th September, is a very special day for all those who are passionate about Indian culture and music. It is particularly more special for my sisters and brothers of Assam. After all, it is the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known. As you are all aware, this year marks the beginning of his birth centenary celebrations. It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions to Indian artistic expression and public consciousness.”

PM Modi talked about his contribution, which he stated was “far beyond music”. “What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging.”

“From Assam emerged a voice that flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures, carrying with it the spirit of humanity. Bhupen Da travelled the globe, rubbed shoulders with the who’s who across all spectrums of society, but he remained deeply connected to his roots in Assam. The rich oral traditions, folk melodies and community storytelling practices of Assam deeply shaped his early childhood. These experiences formed the bedrock of his artistic vocabulary. He always carried the spirit of Assam’s indigenous identity and the ethos of its people,” he added.

He also mentioned that the “spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ found powerful expression in Bhupen Hazarika’s life journey. “

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation in paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his birth anniversary, calling the Prime Minister’s article on the legendary singer “nice” and “relevant.”

CM Sarma said that PM Modi will visit Assam on September 13 and will unveil a special commemorative coin minted by the Reserve Bank of India in Hazarika’s memory and attend a special tribute meeting.

He added that the Assam government, along with people of the state, is celebrating Hazarika’s birth anniversary with programmes across Assam, as well as in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Mumbai, and Delhi. (ANI)

