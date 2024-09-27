Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
According to Ramesh Bala, Devara is set to set the box office on fire on the first day. He expects the day 1 collection to be between Rs 110 crore and Rs 130 crore.

Devara BO Day 1 Prediction: Jr NTR’s Film To Open Lower Than Kalki

Jr NTR’s Devara hit screens on Friday (September 27) much to the delight of fans. The biggie created a fair deal of buzz among fans prior to its release with its intense trailer and catchy songs. This is expected to help the film open to a thunderous response at the box office. Devara is an actioner, directed by Koratala Siva.

‘Devara’ Expected To Open Well In Telugu States

Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, is out in theatres now. It features Tarak in a new avatar and is his first release after RRR (2022). According to Ramesh Bala, the film is set to set the box office on fire on the first day. He expects the day 1 collection to be between Rs 110 crore and Rs 130 crore.

MUST READ | Lost For Decades, Legend Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Music Revived

“The day 1 gross will between Rs 110 crore and Rs 130 crore The revenue will come mainly from the Telugu states where Tarak is a big star. In hindi, the collection might grow if the word of mouth is good,” he told NewsX.

This essentially means that the film will fail to beat biggies such as ‘Salaar’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. The action collected Rs 177 crore on the first day. Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus, on the other hand, grossed nearly Rs 190 crore on the day released

About ‘Devara’

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. Bobby Deol, last seen in ‘Animal’, too is reportedly part of the flick.

He, however, is expected to have a meatier role in the second part. ‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’ and the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘NTR 31’.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’ To Premiere On OTT This October

 

 

 

 

 

