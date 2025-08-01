Home > Entertainment > Dhadak 2 X Review: Twitter Praises Romantic Drama For Bold Take On Caste, Stellar Acting By Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Dhadak 2 X Review: Twitter Praises Romantic Drama For Bold Take On Caste, Stellar Acting By Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Dhadak 2 hits hard with its honest portrayal of caste issues, earning praise for Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s raw performances. Social media celebrates their chemistry and the film’s fearless storytelling, calling it a must-watch Bollywood drama.

Dhadak 2 stuns with powerful performances and a brave story on caste and love.
Dhadak 2 stuns with powerful performances and a brave story on caste and love.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 11:04:55 IST

The much-awaited sequel ‘Dhadak 2’ has finally released, and initial buzz on X is highly positive, with special emphasis on the performances of its lead stars, Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The first half was a love story, but Shazia Iqbal’s film went ahead and earned praise for its honest and courageous take on the sensitive issue of caste discrimination. 

Many viewers regarded it as a “must-watch” owing to its impactful presentation of the messages delivered with utmost honesty, laced with massive amounts of raw emotion. There was not much publicity before the release for the film, but from the reactions of viewers on the ground and through social media, it seems that general word-of-mouth says that ‘Dhadak 2’ could pick up steam.”

Stellar Performances Spark Social Media

The standout theme of the Twitter feedback is how much praise there has been for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Fans are bringing attention to their “raw and honest” acting as the biggest asset of the film. Siddhant’s performance as Neelesh, a young man from a marginalized group, is reportedly his best so far. Said one viewer, “Siddhant Chaturvedi is outstanding.





“The pent-up anger, hurt, and ability to embody that as Neelesh are just phenomenal.” Triptii Dimri is getting a lot of accolades for her portrayal as Vidhi, with so many people saying that she gave a ferociousness to the character.



Their chemistry is also being celebrated: “The chemistry that Triptii and Siddhant share is so believable and real that the romance is a delight to watch.”

A Daring and Timely Story

Aside from the acting, the brash narrative of the film is also a chief buzzword on social media. Viewers are praising the director for not retreating from showing the harsh realities of casteism today. One of the tweets said, “A social issues film must be fearless and truthful. #Dhadak2 is both. It addresses the issue with so much emotional depth.” But some of the reviews also say that though the film is fearless, it failed to be bolder in its last act. Some of the users thought that the climax, though powerful, was hesitant to make an absolutely searing point.

Besides these minor scratches, the bigger picture is that this ‘Dhadak 2’ is indeed a significant film that has broken the mainstream stereotype and provoked an important conversation around the same. Besides, the symbolism of the film, such as its use of blue denoting the Ambedkarite movement, has been seen and appreciated by several on the platform.

