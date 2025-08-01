Dhadak 2 X Review: Twitter Praises Romantic Drama For Bold Take On Caste, Stellar Acting By Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi

The much-awaited sequel ‘Dhadak 2’ has finally released, and initial buzz on X is highly positive, with special emphasis on the performances of its lead stars, Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The first half was a love story, but Shazia Iqbal’s film went ahead and earned praise for its honest and courageous take on the sensitive issue of caste discrimination.

Many viewers regarded it as a “must-watch” owing to its impactful presentation of the messages delivered with utmost honesty, laced with massive amounts of raw emotion. There was not much publicity before the release for the film, but from the reactions of viewers on the ground and through social media, it seems that general word-of-mouth says that ‘Dhadak 2’ could pick up steam.”

Stellar Performances Spark Social Media

The standout theme of the Twitter feedback is how much praise there has been for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Fans are bringing attention to their “raw and honest” acting as the biggest asset of the film. Siddhant’s performance as Neelesh, a young man from a marginalized group, is reportedly his best so far. Said one viewer, “Siddhant Chaturvedi is outstanding.

#Dhadak2 Review- Totally Disappointed, Nothing New, Lack in Music and also in with scripting, Old Style Love Story, #TriptiiDimri looks a average girl without any expression, #SiddhantChaturvedi looks promising, But he has nothing to do with the script. Movie Rating- ⭐ (1 Star) pic.twitter.com/6j3Q8nXnvf — Vk Reviews 🐦 (@VishuKhatter) July 31, 2025







A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in story telling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T 💙 Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Rol2qfPimX — Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) July 31, 2025







“The pent-up anger, hurt, and ability to embody that as Neelesh are just phenomenal.” Triptii Dimri is getting a lot of accolades for her portrayal as Vidhi, with so many people saying that she gave a ferociousness to the character.

BOLD..BRAVE…BREATHTAKING – DHADAK 2.

RATING-⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 1/2

Some stories touch your Heart, Others Hit your Mind — #Dhadak2 does both…Caste isn’t absent in cities, it just hides behind a moral mask -and this film rips that mask off with brutal honesty…#Dhadak2 #dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/ESk2CwGqER — Neetu Singh (@sneetu789) July 31, 2025







Their chemistry is also being celebrated: “The chemistry that Triptii and Siddhant share is so believable and real that the romance is a delight to watch.”

A Daring and Timely Story

Aside from the acting, the brash narrative of the film is also a chief buzzword on social media. Viewers are praising the director for not retreating from showing the harsh realities of casteism today. One of the tweets said, “A social issues film must be fearless and truthful. #Dhadak2 is both. It addresses the issue with so much emotional depth.” But some of the reviews also say that though the film is fearless, it failed to be bolder in its last act. Some of the users thought that the climax, though powerful, was hesitant to make an absolutely searing point.

Besides these minor scratches, the bigger picture is that this ‘Dhadak 2’ is indeed a significant film that has broken the mainstream stereotype and provoked an important conversation around the same. Besides, the symbolism of the film, such as its use of blue denoting the Ambedkarite movement, has been seen and appreciated by several on the platform.

