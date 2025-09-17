Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

The dancer, choreographer, and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma has recently been featured in the press by her provocative statements about her life and career goals. Dhanashree, who has a very high-profile divorce with a cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal still features in the reality show, Rise and Fall, and she has not been shy to discuss her ordeal. In a bold statement, she called herself the female Salman Khan of this industry, and it was a definite change of priorities.

She has said that she is not searching for love or marriage in near future and she is in a position to concentrate on her professional development and autonomy. This radical opinion has connected with a lot of people, making her an icon of power and independence in women overcome by the same personal struggles.

Dhanashree Verma Career-First Mentality

The career of Dhanashree Verma holds a new place in her presentation of herself to the public. She is a dentist by profession and discovered her passion in dancing and creation of digital content. Since her divorce, she has adopted new ventures in the form of acting and singing and has been diversifying her brand. Her look on a reality show and her acting in the Telugu movies are witness of her ambition to succeed in her career.

She has also talked about how women should pick themselves up after going down and used her own experience as a case. The fact that she is not looking at her personal life but rather the career is in itself a forceful stand on her strength and goals.

Dhanashree Verma Divorce & Public Statements

Yuzvendra Chahal finalized his divorce with her on March 20, 2025, at a family court in Mumbai. The couple got married in December 2020 and have been living apart since the middle of 2022 because of compatibility problems. After the division, each side has dealt with it with some level of civility, not indulging in public wrangles. Specifically,

Dhanashree has stressed on the necessity of self-respect and dignity many times. Her comment about female Salman Khan is a direct answer to inquiries regarding her love life, claiming that she has decided to stay in a single state and be independent, similar to the Bollywood superstar who has not yet married.

