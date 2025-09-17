Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul Maa Vande 5 Bridal Makeup prompts bjp asia cup 2025 Charlie Kirk killing donald trump Kash Patel latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

After her high-profile divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma focuses on career, independence, and professional growth. Calling herself the ‘female Salman Khan,’ she embraces self-respect, ambition, and women empowerment while stepping into acting, dancing, and digital content creation

Dhanashree Verma chooses career and independence over love, calling herself the ‘female Salman Khan.’ (Pc: Instagram)
Dhanashree Verma chooses career and independence over love, calling herself the ‘female Salman Khan.’ (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 17, 2025 13:46:28 IST

The dancer, choreographer, and social media influencer Dhanashree Verma has recently been featured in the press by her provocative statements about her life and career goals. Dhanashree, who has a very high-profile divorce with a cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal still features in the reality show, Rise and Fall, and she has not been shy to discuss her ordeal. In a bold statement, she called herself the female Salman Khan of this industry, and it was a definite change of priorities.

She has said that she is not searching for love or marriage in near future and she is in a position to concentrate on her professional development and autonomy. This radical opinion has connected with a lot of people, making her an icon of power and independence in women overcome by the same personal struggles.

Dhanashree Verma Career-First Mentality

The career of Dhanashree Verma holds a new place in her presentation of herself to the public. She is a dentist by profession and discovered her passion in dancing and creation of digital content. Since her divorce, she has adopted new ventures in the form of acting and singing and has been diversifying her brand. Her look on a reality show and her acting in the Telugu movies are witness of her ambition to succeed in her career.

She has also talked about how women should pick themselves up after going down and used her own experience as a case. The fact that she is not looking at her personal life but rather the career is in itself a forceful stand on her strength and goals.

Dhanashree Verma Divorce & Public Statements

Yuzvendra Chahal finalized his divorce with her on March 20, 2025, at a family court in Mumbai. The couple got married in December 2020 and have been living apart since the middle of 2022 because of compatibility problems. After the division, each side has dealt with it with some level of civility, not indulging in public wrangles. Specifically,

Dhanashree has stressed on the necessity of self-respect and dignity many times. Her comment about female Salman Khan is a direct answer to inquiries regarding her love life, claiming that she has decided to stay in a single state and be independent, similar to the Bollywood superstar who has not yet married.

Also Read: Sangram Singh Cheating On Payal Rohatgi? New Actress Entry Sparks Fresh Rumours, Fans Left Wondering

Tags: Dhanashree Vermarise-and-fallyuzvendra chahal

RELATED News

Natalia Janoszek Felt Betrayed By THIS Contestant When Evicted From Bigg Boss 19, Reveals What Different She Would Do If Given Wild Card Entry| NewsX Exclusive
"Your energy at the age of 75 even beats young people like us": SRK, Aamir, Alia, Ayushmann extend heartfelt wishes on PM Modi's 75th birthday
Sydney Sweeney Stunned By ₹530 Crore Bollywood Offer: Even Hollywood Star Can’t Believe This Paycheck!
Clef Music Awards: Top Labels Tips Music, Warner Music, Universal Music, Among Prominent Music Labels to Participate at India’s Largest Music Awards
This Malayalam Actor To Play PM Modi In Upcoming Biopic ‘Maa Vande’

LATEST NEWS

China Viral News: Drunk Teen Urinates In A Pot Of Broth, Parents Asked To Pay A Hefty Fine Of Rs 2.6 Crore
"My aim is to perform the best I can": Jaismine Lamboria returns after World Boxing gold
PM Modi At 75: PM Modi’s Visit Signals That Manipur Has Entered A Crucial Stage In Its Journey
Euro Pratik Sales Day 2 Subscription: All You Need To Know About This Stylish Decor IPO Before Subscribing
Egyptian facts and believes that will shock you
IRE vs ENG 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Ireland vs England Live Telecast On Tv And Online
Former Arsenal star Partey arrives in court over rape charges
IB ACIO Expected Cut off 2025: Check Tier 1 Exam Category Wise Cut Off Marks
PM Modi’s Dynamism And Energy Are Truly Astonishing: Shri Ram Bahadur Rai
JBG Satara Hill Half Marathon 2025: A Rain-Soaked Yet Record-Breaking Celebration of Running
Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal
Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal
Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal
Dhanashree Verma Aims To Be ‘Female Salman Khan’ In Industry After Shock Divorce From Yuzvendra Chahal

QUICK LINKS