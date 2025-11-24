LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away: Bollywood mourns Dharmendra, the iconic ‘He-Man,’ who ruled the 70s-80s. Known for hits like Sholay, he hated school as a child, dreamed of acting, had a secret marriage with Hema Malini, and delivered seven hits in a single year.

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away. (Photo: X)
Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 24, 2025 14:18:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: 

Bollywood mourns the loss of the legendary Dharmendra, fondly called Dharam Paaji, the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema. Known for his versatility and charisma, Dharmendra ruled Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s and remains one of the most beloved stars of all time. As fans remember his iconic films and contributions, here are six lesser-known facts about the Bollywood action king.

  1. Dharam Paaji Hated Going to School
     Little Dharmendra reportedly disliked school and often begged his mother not to send him. His father, a school teacher, was stricter with him than with other children, which made young Dharmendra dread going to class.

  2. Early Dreams of Acting
     From a young age, Dharmendra dreamed of becoming an actor. Supported by his mother, he sent his photographs and application to Filmfare’s talent hunt. He won the prestigious National New Talent award, which brought him to Mumbai, although the promised film never materialized.

  3. Iconic On-Screen Pair with Hema Malini
     Dharmendra and Hema Malini, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated on-screen pairs, acted in 28 films together. Their first meeting on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan in 1970 eventually blossomed into love, leading to a secret marriage after Dharmendra converted to Islam to legally marry her alongside his first family.

  4. On-Set Romance Tricks
     During the shooting of Sholay, Dharmendra reportedly paid Rs 20 to the light boys to distract the crew, allowing him to hug Hema Malini during a scene where he was teaching her to use a revolver—a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse into Bollywood’s golden era.

  5. Earlier Love Interests
     Before his marriage to Hema Malini, Dharmendra was romantically linked with leading actresses of his time, including Meena Kumari and Saira Banu. Meena Kumari, in particular, is said to have influenced his early acting career.

  6. Box Office and Awards Legacy
     Dharmendra remains the only actor in Bollywood to deliver seven clean hits in a single year (1987). Over his illustrious career, he received the Padma Bhushan in 2012, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997, and the Best Contribution to Indian Cinema Award in 2004.

Dharmendra’s journey from a garage in Mumbai, where he worked in a drilling firm for Rs 200 to survive, to becoming Bollywood’s ‘Action King’ is an inspiration for generations. His charm, talent, and dedication leave behind a legacy that will be remembered forever.

ALSO READ: Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 2:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dharmendraDharmendra DeathDharmendra death newsDharmendra death reason

RELATED News

Isha Deol Makes Emotional Appearance at Dharmendra’s Cremation, Offers Her Last Respect

Dharmendra Passes Away Days Ahead Of His Birthday: Why He Quit Politics After Just 5 Years – Throwback

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Social Media Erupts With Tributes As Sholay Icon Reports Spark Concern; See Bollywood Director Karan Johar’s, Other Fans Reaction

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

LATEST NEWS

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Dharmendra’s Will Revealed: Who Gets What Between Two Wives And Six Childrens?

Ranbir Kapoor Faces Backlash for Eating Non-Veg While Claiming Sattvic Diet for Ramayana

Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra Passes Away at 89: Check His Net Worth, Fortune, and His Lasting Legacy

What Is Article 240 In Indian Constitution?

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

Class 10 Student Suicide Case: Delhi Police Summons 3 More Teachers

OTT Releases This Week (24-30 Nov 2025): Top New Movies & Web Series Dropping on Netflix, Prime Video & More

Gallard Steel IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Your Shares And Refunds, Step-By-Step Process

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’
Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’
Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’
Dharmendra Death: He Hated Going To School As A Kid, Here Are 6 Surprising Facts About Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

QUICK LINKS