Dharmendra Health Updates: Deol Family To Celebrate Actor’s 90th Birthday At Home

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra is steadily recovering after being discharged from the hospital earlier this week, raising hopes within the family as they prepare for his 90th birthday next month. According to reports, the actor is recuperating comfortably at home. Encouraged by his improving health, wife Hema Malini and other family members have begun planning celebration to mark the occasion.

Published: November 17, 2025 09:23:35 IST

Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra is steadily recovering after being discharged from the hospital earlier this week, raising hopes within the family as they prepare for his 90th birthday next month. According to reports, the actor is recuperating comfortably at home. Encouraged by his improving health, wife Hema Malini and other family members have begun planning celebration to mark the occasion.

During his hospital stay, several unverified rumours about his health circulated widely online. The constant buzz intensified after multiple film industry colleagues were spotted visiting him. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda were among those who reached the hospital to extend support to the family. Aamir Khan also visited, accompanied by his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

More Into The Updates

The family confirmed that Dharmendra was discharged on Wednesday, 11 November 2025, and is now under medical supervision at home. They expressed relief over his stable condition and emphasised the importance of a calm atmosphere for his recovery. Soon after his return, several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, visited his Mumbai residence and shared warm wishes for his speedy recovery on social media.

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most respected and beloved stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than 6 decades. He was last seen in the romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulja Jiya and will next appear in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. The film is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 9:23 AM IST
