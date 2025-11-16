LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election Lalu Prasad Yadav crime news Aishwarya rai gautam gambhir Ferozepur shooting IPL 2026 lalu prasad daughter bihar election
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > “I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has sparked a fresh controversy with her bold remark, claiming she is “a much better person than Jaya Bachchan.” Her statement has reignited the long-running debate around Jaya Bachchan’s frequent run-ins and misbehavior with paparazzi, putting the veteran actor back in the spotlight.

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 16, 2025 18:35:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has sparked a fresh controversy with her bold remark, claiming she is “a much better person than Jaya Bachchan.” Her statement has reignited the long-running debate around Jaya Bachchan’s frequent run-ins and misbehavior with paparazzi, putting the veteran actor back in the spotlight. 

During an event when paparazzi started taking Jaya Bachchan’s name, Moushumi Chatterjee reacted and said, “I am not. Please, I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan.” 



Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Misbehaviour’ with Paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan is widely known for her bold and unapologetic comments to paparazzi during public events. Recently, she once again made headlines for her sharp remarks, reigniting discussion about her behaviour with the media. 

During a recent event, Jaya Bachchan was spotted saying, “Batmeeze mat kro, Chup rho, mu band rkho or photo lo khatam. Upar sy comment karty rhty hai.” (“Don’t misbehave. Stay quiet. Keep your mouth shut and click the photos.)



Social Media Reactions to Moushumi Chatterjee’s Comment on Jaya Bachchan

One user commented, “ Of course, she is way more polite and well behaved than rude Jaya Bachchan. I remember an incident wherein I was covering the launch of her son Abhishek Bachchan’s movie with Keerti Reddy…Jaya ji literally scolded a press camera person for clicking her pics. She was so arrogant that the guy was in tears.” 

Another person commented. “Yes film actress moushmi  Chatterjee is really a better person than Jaya Bachchan, I have not seen her furiated like Jaya Bachchan, har sense of humour, har tone of speaking, and smiling face, makes this Bengali lady superior then the non other than Jaya Bachchan.”

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 6:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jaya bachchanJaya Bachchan misbehaviourMoushumi ChatterjeeMoushumi Chatterjee jaya bachchan

RELATED News

SS Rajamouli Loses Cool After Varanasi Trailer Gets Leaked As Mahesh Babu And Priyanka Chopra Clip Surfaces ‘That Is A Year Of Hard Work….’

Jeremy Renner–Yi Zhou Case: Did They Settle After Misconduct Claims? Here’s What We Know

SS Rajamouli Gets Angry At The Varanasi Event, Says ‘Is This How Hanuman Is Helping Me?’

Aditya Roy Kapur Turns 40: Here’s His Net Worth, Assets and How He Built His Fortune

Nora Fatehi Reacts After Her Name Surfaces in Dawood Ibrahim Drug Party Controversy

LATEST NEWS

How Many Children Does Lalu Prasad Yadav Have? Family Tree Of Former Bihar CM Explained As Three More Daughters Move Out Of Patna Residence

Astrophotographer Captures Stunning Photo Of Skydiver Appearing to Fall Across The Sun, Watch

RJD Family Crisis Escalates: After Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav’s 3 More Daughters Leave Patna Home

‘Islam Faaltu Ki Cheez Nahi…’Burqa-Clad Muslim Woman Gets Confronted By Women From Same Community In Delhi Metro Over Marrying A Hindu Man

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Lucknow Shocker: Ola Employees Beat Father, Chase Son Before Police Arrive, Here’s What Really Happened

IBPS RRB Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket, Latest Official Update on RRB PO Prelims Exam Date

Woman Found Dead Near Delhi Railway Station, Police Launch Investigation Amid Growing Mystery

‘Will Bury Those Who…’: Tej Pratap Yadav Issues Big Statement, Says Insult To Rohini Acharya ‘Unbearable’

Shocking Act Caught On Video: Sri Lankan Man Stalks, Exposes Private Parts In Broad Daylight After Female Foreign Tourist Refuses His SEX Proposal: ‘He Had The Audacity To…’

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’
“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’
“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’
“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

QUICK LINKS