“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee has sparked a fresh controversy with her bold remark, claiming she is “a much better person than Jaya Bachchan.” Her statement has reignited the long-running debate around Jaya Bachchan’s frequent run-ins and misbehavior with paparazzi, putting the veteran actor back in the spotlight.

During an event when paparazzi started taking Jaya Bachchan’s name, Moushumi Chatterjee reacted and said, “I am not. Please, I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan.”

MOUSHUMI CHATTERJEE : “I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/cWJDjCfsAI https://t.co/GF9jj1WIIL — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 16, 2025







Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Misbehaviour’ with Paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan is widely known for her bold and unapologetic comments to paparazzi during public events. Recently, she once again made headlines for her sharp remarks, reigniting discussion about her behaviour with the media.

During a recent event, Jaya Bachchan was spotted saying, “Batmeeze mat kro, Chup rho, mu band rkho or photo lo khatam. Upar sy comment karty rhty hai.” (“Don’t misbehave. Stay quiet. Keep your mouth shut and click the photos.)

🚨 REPORTER : Bye Madam !! JAYA BACHCHAN : “Don’t misbehave. Keep your mouth shut, take photos and just don’t speak” 🤯 What’s wrong with her?pic.twitter.com/PvRQ17IDs4 — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) November 16, 2025







Social Media Reactions to Moushumi Chatterjee’s Comment on Jaya Bachchan

One user commented, “ Of course, she is way more polite and well behaved than rude Jaya Bachchan. I remember an incident wherein I was covering the launch of her son Abhishek Bachchan’s movie with Keerti Reddy…Jaya ji literally scolded a press camera person for clicking her pics. She was so arrogant that the guy was in tears.”

Another person commented. “Yes film actress moushmi Chatterjee is really a better person than Jaya Bachchan, I have not seen her furiated like Jaya Bachchan, har sense of humour, har tone of speaking, and smiling face, makes this Bengali lady superior then the non other than Jaya Bachchan.”