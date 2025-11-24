LIVE TV
Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

Even while he managed to build a giant career in Hindi cinema, his love life was still a topic of discussion among the public and the media

(Image Credit: aapkadharam via Instagram)
(Image Credit: aapkadharam via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 24, 2025 14:06:39 IST



Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

The legendary Bollywood star ruler Dharmendra died at the age of 89 because of heart issues leaving behind an outstanding legacy not only during his career but also in his private life, the latter often being in the news.

Dharmendra Passes Away At 89

The pretty faced and rugged man with the charming nature and emotional displays was not just the most popular but also the most admired actor of his time and, of course, the public was very interested in his relationships. Even while he managed to build a giant career in Hindi cinema, his love life was still a topic of discussion among the public and the media, especially because it was full of emotional complications and public attention surrounding them.

Famous Affairs Of Dharmendra

If there was one relationship that Dharmendra’s name was associated with the most, it was with actress Hema Malini who played alongside him in many of the most famous films such as Sholay, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Sharmaan. Their love and the two got married in 1980 after reportedly Dharmendra had converted to Islam when he was already married to Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini’s wedding became one of the most publicized love stories in the history of Bollywood, featuring romance, controversy, and unbreakable ties. Their love was greatly admired for its power, duration, and reciprocity of love, and the couple remained inseparable till the end of the actor’s life.

Dharmendra Reason Of Death

Dharmendra was indeed a star, but he was not just known for his movies; his personal life also attracted a lot of attention. His marriage to Hema Malini came as the final skeleton in his closet, but the actor was known for his earlier romantic affairs, especially when it mattered the most. Even though there was a lot of speculation and glamour around his personal life, the veteran actor’s character traits such as being down to earth, loving and being devoted to his family made him win over people’s hearts all the time. The actor’s death, however, did not mark the end of remembering the super star’s human side that was full among his relationships, the companionship he spread, and the amplitudes of the emotions that characterized him in and out of the cine world as well. Thus, the legacy of love, loyalty, and fame that marked the life of Dharmendra continues to be celebrated by the Indian film loving public and by his admirers from other parts of the world.

Also Read: Dharmendra Cause Of Death: Here Is How Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Passed Away

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 2:03 PM IST








Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: A Look At The Famous Affairs Of Veteran Actor

