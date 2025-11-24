Dharmendra Passes Away: “I Believe In Dying With My Boots On”, When The Actor Said He Wanted To Work Till His Final Day

Bollywood’s beloved He-Man, Dharmendra, passed away on November 24 in Mumbai at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday on December 8. The legendary actor, who had been hospitalised earlier this month due to age-related ailments, breathed his last at his Juhu residence where he was under home care following treatment at Breach Candy Hospital.

As tributes pour in from across the film industry and millions of fans, an old interview from 1983 with Hindusthan Times has resurfaced a powerful reminder of Dharmendra’s unwavering passion for cinema and his belief in working till the very end.

“I Believe in Dying With My Boots On” Dharmendra’s Unshakable Spirit

In a Hindustan Times interview from 1983, Dharmendra was asked whether the slowdown in his work meant his career was nearing its end. His response became one of his most iconic statements:

“As an actor, I believe in dying with my boots on. And in that respect, ‘the end’ is certainly nowhere near as far as I can tell you.”

At the time, Dharmendra’s films were releasing less frequently, and gossip columns were filled with newer stars. But the actor clarified that the slowdown was intentional, not a sign of fading relevance.

“I wasn’t as busy as before, and that was deliberate,” he said, adding that he neither envied nor begrudged anyone. “By the grace of God, I have enough films even today, and the top producers never think twice about repeating me.”

He insisted he was not “out” of the industry only “out of the news” because the spotlight had temporarily shifted to younger actors.

A Career That Spanned Over Six Decades

Dharmendra’s journey began in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. By the mid-1960s, he had become one of Hindi cinema’s most loved stars with hits like Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and Aaye Din Bahar Ke.

From romantic hero to action star, he seamlessly reinvented himself through each decade.

Some of his iconic films include:

Ankhen

Shikar

Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke

Jeevan Mrityu

Mera Gaon Mera Desh

Seeta Aur Geeta

Raja Jani

Known as He-Man for his rugged charm and powerful screen presence, Dharmendra remained a favourite of both filmmakers and fans through the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Final Days and Industry’s Prayers

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital for over 10 days due to age-related complications before being shifted back home for further care. On Monday, security was heightened around his Juhu bungalow as news of his passing spread. An ambulance was stationed outside, and several industry members visited to pay their respects.

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan were among the many who had met him at the hospital when reports of his deteriorating health surfaced.

Family and Legacy

Dharmendra is survived by:

First wife: Prakash Kaur

Children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajeeta Deol

Second wife: Hema Malini

Daughters: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol

The superstar leaves behind a towering legacy of over 60 years, more than 250 films, and a generation of actors inspired by his humility, charm, and unmatched screen presence.

As the world mourns the loss of one of cinema’s greatest icons, his words from 1983 ring louder than ever a testament to the man who lived for the movies:

“I believe in dying with my boots on.”

