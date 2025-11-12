LIVE TV
Dharmendra's Health Improves, Veteran Actor Heads Home from Hospital

Dharmendra's Health Improves, Veteran Actor Heads Home from Hospital

Veteran actor of Bollywood Dharmendra has left Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health had gotten much better. The doctors testified that he was in stable condition and his family opted to bring him home for more relaxation and healing.

Dharmendra’s Health Improves. (Image Credit: Dharmendra via Instagram)
Dharmendra's Health Improves. (Image Credit: Dharmendra via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 12, 2025 08:45:30 IST

Dharmendra's Health Improves, Veteran Actor Heads Home from Hospital

Bollywood’s legendary actor Dharmendra has been hospitalized at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The health problems he had, mainly, difficulty in breathing and old age issues, were the reasons that led to this decision.

Latest Dharmendra Health Update

The hospital took extra precautions and the actor is under very close supervision of his doctors. His wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol are some of the people beside him, and the doctors have already announced that the star is stable and on his way to recovery. The false claims of his death were all over the internet during his hospital stay, which resulted in a great deal of distress to his fans. Esha Deol went on social media to refute the rumors, saying that Dharmendra is very much alive, he is under treatment and the process of his recovery is going well.



Dharmendra Heads Home from Hospital

Hema Malini also released a statement saying the actor is getting constant medical attention and asking for the family’s privacy to be respected as they take care of his healing. The film industry and his fans from all over the country have been active on social media with prayers, best wishes and emotional messages for ‘Dharam ji’. Aamir Khan and his partner are among the celebrities that visited the hospital to give their support. On the other hand, the family has very politely asked for the situation to be treated with calmness, pointing out that the less talking the better for his built up. The aging star is going through his medical treatment and his complete recovery is hoped for the soonest possible time.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 8:45 AM IST
Dharmendra’s Health Improves, Veteran Actor Heads Home from Hospital

